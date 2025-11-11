QuickShift Bags INR 22 Cr in Pre-Series A Round Led by Atomic Capital QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Anshul Goenka and Prodipto Roy, Co-founders of QuickShift

D2C and enterprise fulfillment startup QuickShift has raised INR 22 crore (around USD 2.6 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Atomic Capital, along with Axilor Ventures and other investors.

The Pune-based startup, founded in 2016 by Anshul Goenka and Prodipto Roy, plans to use the new funds to enhance its AI-led fulfillment platform, expand operations across North and South India, and build its omni-channel programs and leadership team.

QuickShift provides a plug-and-play fulfillment and supply chain platform that combines technology, infrastructure, and logistics services. It enables real-time visibility and control over inventory and orders for brands. The startup reported a 100 percent annual recurring revenue growth between September 2024 and September 2025.

The startup claims that it currently manages about three lakh B2C shipments, seven lakh marketplace orders, and 5,000 quick commerce replenishments every month. It serves more than 100 D2C and enterprise brands through seven fulfillment centers covering 29,000 pincodes across India.

QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

Its platform integrates with Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, JioMart, and BigBasket to support unified fulfillment across channels.

QuickShift's key competitors in India include Shiprocket, WareIQ, Delhivery, Eshopbox, and Shadowfax.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

PhysicsWallah Raises INR 1,562.85 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the bankers to the issue.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Is Matcha a D2C Opportunity or Another Passing Trend?

Despite short-term dips, matcha's long-term upward curve is supported by three strong demand drivers: health consciousness, wellness positioning, and premiumization

By Saumyangi Yadav
Growth Strategies

Hyundai Motor India: Upping the Ante With New Launches

According to Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate, by 2030, 80 per cent-plus of Hyundai's portfolio will be SUVs and MPVs

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

India's AI Guidelines Adopt A Softer Approach But With Scope And Limitations

India has taken a rather lenient approach with AI guidelines. Here's what it solves and what misses out on.

By Kul Bhushan