QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C and enterprise fulfillment startup QuickShift has raised INR 22 crore (around USD 2.6 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Atomic Capital, along with Axilor Ventures and other investors.

The Pune-based startup, founded in 2016 by Anshul Goenka and Prodipto Roy, plans to use the new funds to enhance its AI-led fulfillment platform, expand operations across North and South India, and build its omni-channel programs and leadership team.

QuickShift provides a plug-and-play fulfillment and supply chain platform that combines technology, infrastructure, and logistics services. It enables real-time visibility and control over inventory and orders for brands. The startup reported a 100 percent annual recurring revenue growth between September 2024 and September 2025.

The startup claims that it currently manages about three lakh B2C shipments, seven lakh marketplace orders, and 5,000 quick commerce replenishments every month. It serves more than 100 D2C and enterprise brands through seven fulfillment centers covering 29,000 pincodes across India.

QuickShift plans to expand its presence to NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata, with new centers coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

Its platform integrates with Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, JioMart, and BigBasket to support unified fulfillment across channels.

QuickShift's key competitors in India include Shiprocket, WareIQ, Delhivery, Eshopbox, and Shadowfax.