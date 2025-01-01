Bestvantage Investments
News and Trends
MS Dhoni-Backed House of Biryan Raises INR 32 Cr Funding
The newly raised funds will be used to expand operations from 22 kitchens to between 120 and 150 outlets over the next three years.
News and Trends
Belong, Green Aero, and Enercomp Solutions Raise Early-Stage Funding
News and Trends
Skippi Raises INR 12 Cr in Extended Pre-Series A to Boost Expansion and Innovation
The fresh capital will be used to enhance brand visibility, support working capital, drive product innovation, onboard senior leadership, and expand into the Middle East.
News and Trends
Crackle Technologies, Zivy, and Mitra Raise Early-Stage Funding
