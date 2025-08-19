MS Dhoni-Backed House of Biryan Raises INR 32 Cr Funding The newly raised funds will be used to expand operations from 22 kitchens to between 120 and 150 outlets over the next three years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Food-tech brand House of Biryan (HoB) has secured INR 32 crore in a growth round led by Bestvantage Investments, with participation from MS Dhoni, Mohit Goyal of ex-CVC Capital, Abhineet Singh of Al Siraj Holdings, and senior professionals from SoftBank, Kedara, and APAX.

The startup was founded in 2022 in Mumbai by chefs Mohammed Bhol and Mikhail Shahani, who together have more than 25 years of Michelin-starred culinary experience.

HoB operates as a food-tech platform with a cloud kitchen model. Its offerings include customisable biryani bowls under the "Meri Wali Biryani" concept, along with kebabs, curries, and side dishes. To date, the brand claims to have served 2.8 million customers across 4.9 million orders, reporting a 47 percent repeat usage rate and an average customer rating above 4.3.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand operations from 22 kitchens to between 120 and 150 outlets over the next three years. Growth plans include new kitchens in tier I Indian cities and international expansion to markets such as Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and North America. HoB says it recently opened its first overseas kitchen in Dubai.

In July 2024, the company secured USD 2 million in a round led by Al Siraj Holdings and Angel Star Ventures.

HoB faces competition from Biryani by Kilo, Behrouz Biryani, and Rebel Foods.
