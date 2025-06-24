Skippi Raises INR 12 Cr in Extended Pre-Series A to Boost Expansion and Innovation The fresh capital will be used to enhance brand visibility, support working capital, drive product innovation, onboard senior leadership, and expand into the Middle East.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Raman Sharma & Ravi Kabra, Co-founders of Skippi

Hyderabad-based ice popsicle brand Skippi has raised INR 12 crore in an extended pre-Series A funding round, led by Dubai-based strategic family offices of Surya, who invested INR 10 crore. The remaining INR 2 crore came from various angel investors. The round was advised and facilitated by Bestvantage Investments.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance brand visibility, support working capital, drive product innovation, onboard senior leadership, and expand into the Middle East.

Ravi Kabra, Co-founder and CEO of Skippi, said, "This funding is a big step for Skippi as we work to become a top FMCG brand in India. We are very thankful for the support from our investors, including our valued sharks. With this money, we will focus on building our brand, creating new products, and bringing in great talent to our leadership team."

Skippi was founded in 2021 by Ravi and Anuja Kabra, with a vision to provide 100% natural ice pops made from RO water and real ingredients. Their product line includes ice pops in flavors like Kala Khatta, cream rolls, and corn sticks.

Skippi follows an omnichannel distribution model, selling through its website, e-commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon, BigBasket, Cred, and across 20,000+ offline retail outlets nationwide.

The startup shot to fame on Shark Tank India Season 1, securing INR 1.2 crore from all six sharks in exchange for 18% equity. Since then, the company claims to have grown monthly revenue 80x, from INR 5–7 lakh to several crores. Prior to this round, Skippi had raised USD 1.43 million in seed funding in April 2024.

Raman Sharma, CEO of Bestvantage Investments, added, "Skippi has made an India-first brand in a market dominated by international players. We feel that there is a tremendous opportunity to take this product to the masses."

With this momentum, Skippi plans to scale further in India and international markets, bringing fun, nostalgia, and natural treats to families everywhere.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

