Byju's
BYJU's Crisis Continues: After Prosus, Peak XV Explains Decision to Leave the Board
The venture capital firm, which is the second-largest institutional shareholder in the edtech unicorn, informed LPs that Ravishankar's decision to resign from the board of directors was due to BYJU's lack of openness when it came to providing investors with financial updates and information.
BYJU'S Lays Off 1000 Employees: Report
It is also reported that all the freshers have been fired by BYJU'S in this lay off
Government Seeks Explanation From Byju's For Not Filing Audited Financial Report
The report says that the delay is due to the multiple acquisitions by Byju's during the financial year and it also plans for further acquisitions in the subsequent financial year
From offices to online to back to offices: What did start-ups learn?
We speak with people leaders of various startups to understand their learnings about building company culture's in a remote setting
India's 5 Most Valued Startups of 2021: Valuation, Funding, Industry
On World Entrepreneurs' Day 2021, let's take a look at India's most valued startups that have managed to shine despite an overall slump in the market.
BYJU'S closes Aakash Educational Services deal at $1 Billion
The strategic merger makes it the biggest acquisition by BYJU'S to date. Aakash founders and Blackstone to become shareholders in BYJU'S
Divya Gokulnath: Educationist, Entrepreneur
Find out how the Byju's co-founder started her journey as an educationist and get insights on her perception of the global education space
Tiger Global, Dragoneer Pump Fresh Funds in Unacademy, Valuation Jumps to $2 Bn
The fresh capital has knocked up the company's valuation by almost 45 per cent since it entered the coveted unicorn club in September after raising USD 150 million funding led by Softbank at a valuation of USD 1.45 billion.
Byju's Acquires WhiteHat Jr For $300 Mn
The Mumbai-based WhiteHat Jr founded by Karan Bajaj in 2018 operates in K-12 segment, teaches students to code