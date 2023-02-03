BYJU'S Lays Off 1000 Employees: Report

It is also reported that all the freshers have been fired by BYJU'S in this lay off

By Teena Jose • Feb 3, 2023

Edtech unicorn BYJU'S has announced to further cut 1000 jobs or 15% workforce in the engineering team, according to a BT report quoting people aware of the matter.

"Today morning, people were laid off in every tech team. Steep cuts happened in my team too. In total, 15% of all engineering teams have been fired, over 1,000 employees," said the report, quoting an employee working in the engineering team at Byju's.

As per reports, BYJU'S had laid off 5% of its total employees accounting 2500 out of 50,000 of its total workforce, reasoning that it was a crucial step for the company to become profitable.

The company's current employee said that in October last year 30% of the tech and engineering team were laid off as per the report.

According to a Moneycontrol report, about 300 employees have been sacked from the engineering team, while the logistics team's strength has come down to 50 percent since October. It is also reportedly said that layoffs are being done by managers and the HR department via Whatsapp messages and Google meetings rather than official mails.

In an internal email to employees in October, Raveendran reportedly said, "Byju's will prioritise rehiring the laid-off employees as it restructures and hires again for 'newly created relevant roles."
