In a significant legal escalation, the founders of BYJU's are preparing to initiate legal proceedings against multiple parties whom they allege have caused substantial personal and business-related harm. The claims, which are currently being prepared for filing in various jurisdictions, are expected to seek monetary damages of no less than USD 2.5 billion.

J Michael McNutt, Senior Litigation Advisor at Lazareff Le Bars Eurl, confirmed the plans in a formal statement. "BYJU's Founders reserve all rights to bring actions against those parties that have caused damage to them personally and their businesses, including Think & Learn," McNutt said. "The conduct before the Courts by Alpha, Glas Trust and its counsel has been reprehensible and improper in our view. We reserve the right to use all legal means to obtain justice for BYJU's Founders."

Legal actions are already underway in Indian courts against Glas Trust, which now claims control over Think & Learn's former subsidiary. Additional claims are reportedly being developed against other parties in different jurisdictions.

The founders of BYJU's also firmly deny all allegations made against them by the Resolution Professional involved in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Think & Learn Private Limited. They contest the validity of the CIRP itself and have raised objections to Glas Trust's participation and the appointment of the Resolution Professional, citing conflicts of interest.

"There is no court order in any jurisdiction, including in India or the United States, that requires Byju or Mrs. Divya Gokulnath to make any payment to Think & Learn or its related entities," McNutt emphasized. These include the bankrupt Delaware-based former subsidiary, Alpha Inc., now under Glas Trust's control.

The founders are also challenging what they describe as the abusive liquidation of multiple subsidiaries of Think & Learn. Alpha Inc. was placed into liquidation in February 2024 after Glas Trust, acting on behalf of lenders who took control of the company's shares, initiated the process. The founders dispute Glas Trust's authority in these matters.

Meanwhile, proceedings are ongoing in Delaware, where Byju and Mrs. Gokulnath are contesting the jurisdiction of the court and denying all allegations against them. A civil contempt order issued on July 7, 2025, is being reviewed, with the founders asserting that the issues raised are already under consideration in Indian courts.

The legal battle reflects the ongoing and complex disputes between the founders and entities linked to the former Think & Learn group.