BYJUs

News and Trends

BYJU'S Puts Epic, Great Learning On Sale To Raise $800 Million-$1 Billion

According to reports, Byju's is expecting to earn between $400-$500 million from the sale of Epic, which is a US-based kids' learning company

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Cherian Thomas, BYJU'S SVP For International Business, Quits

Cherian Thomas was the first international employee at Byju's back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation ground up to acquiring companies like Osmo

News and Trends

Byju's Lenders Miss August 3 Timeline To Rework $1.2 Billion Loan Terms: Report

The timeline for reaching an amendment was formally announced on July 24 by a steering committee of ad hoc term loan lenders who collectively own more than 85% of Byju's $1.2 billion term loan

News and Trends

Byju's Sends Legal Notice To Aakash Founders Asking To Share Transfer

While BYJU'S declined to comment on the situation, sources have reportedly revealed that the share swap was a critical aspect of the acquisition agreement

News and Trends

Byju's Vacates Bangalore Office Space To Cut Cost: Report

Reportedly, the move is expected to save the company at least INR 3 crore in monthly rent

News and Trends

Byju's Lenders To Amend $1.2 Billion Term Loan: Report

Reportedly, BYJU's lenders own more than 85% of the edtech startup's $1.2 billion term loan

News and Trends

Mohandas Pai And Rajnish Kumar To Join Byju's Advisory Council

According to the company, the council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring BYJU'S board and CEO Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future

News and Trends

Byju's To Set Up Board Advisory Committee To Guide Governance

The committee will consist of independent directors and will focus on strategic advice related to the composition of the board and the governance structure suitable for Byju's scale and aspirations

News and Trends

Byju's Promoters Sold Shares Worth $408.53 Million Since 2015: PrivateCircle

The report further highlighted that Raveendran sold 29,306 shares worth $3.28 million since 2015, while purchasing about 31,960 shares from multiple sellers

News and Trends

Byju's Seeks Investors To Acquire Stake In Aakash Education: Report

Byju's holding company, Think and Learn, is looking to dilute up to 20% of its total 70% equity stake in Aakash Education, as per the report

News and Trends

Best Of Byju's Yet To Come, CEO Assures Employees

Byju Raveendran reportedly stated that Byju's is now expanding and diversifying its board to align with the scale and reach of its operations

News and Trends

Byju's Assures Investors It Will Close FY22 Audit By September

In a call with shareholders on Saturday, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran admitted his past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings far outweigh any missteps

News and Trends

Three Key Members Resign From Byju's Board; Edtech Firm Denies Media Reports Calling It 'Baseless Speculation'

The sources aware of the matter reportedly said that there was a meeting of Byju's investors on Sunday where these board members informed shareholders about their resignations

News and Trends

Byju's Begins Layoffs To Impact 1000 More Employees

The fresh round of firing comes at a time when the company has entered into a legal battle with lenders in the US for a $1.2 billion term loan B

News and Trends

Lenders Term Byju's Lawsuit 'Meritless'

In a statement, the lenders also said that it is a move to avoid complying with regulations