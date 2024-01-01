BYJUs
BYJU'S Puts Epic, Great Learning On Sale To Raise $800 Million-$1 Billion
According to reports, Byju's is expecting to earn between $400-$500 million from the sale of Epic, which is a US-based kids' learning company
Cherian Thomas, BYJU'S SVP For International Business, Quits
Cherian Thomas was the first international employee at Byju's back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation ground up to acquiring companies like Osmo
Byju's Lenders Miss August 3 Timeline To Rework $1.2 Billion Loan Terms: Report
The timeline for reaching an amendment was formally announced on July 24 by a steering committee of ad hoc term loan lenders who collectively own more than 85% of Byju's $1.2 billion term loan
Byju's Sends Legal Notice To Aakash Founders Asking To Share Transfer
While BYJU'S declined to comment on the situation, sources have reportedly revealed that the share swap was a critical aspect of the acquisition agreement
Byju's Vacates Bangalore Office Space To Cut Cost: Report
Reportedly, the move is expected to save the company at least INR 3 crore in monthly rent
Byju's Lenders To Amend $1.2 Billion Term Loan: Report
Reportedly, BYJU's lenders own more than 85% of the edtech startup's $1.2 billion term loan
Mohandas Pai And Rajnish Kumar To Join Byju's Advisory Council
According to the company, the council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring BYJU'S board and CEO Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future
Byju's To Set Up Board Advisory Committee To Guide Governance
The committee will consist of independent directors and will focus on strategic advice related to the composition of the board and the governance structure suitable for Byju's scale and aspirations
Byju's Promoters Sold Shares Worth $408.53 Million Since 2015: PrivateCircle
The report further highlighted that Raveendran sold 29,306 shares worth $3.28 million since 2015, while purchasing about 31,960 shares from multiple sellers
Byju's Seeks Investors To Acquire Stake In Aakash Education: Report
Byju's holding company, Think and Learn, is looking to dilute up to 20% of its total 70% equity stake in Aakash Education, as per the report
Best Of Byju's Yet To Come, CEO Assures Employees
Byju Raveendran reportedly stated that Byju's is now expanding and diversifying its board to align with the scale and reach of its operations
Byju's Assures Investors It Will Close FY22 Audit By September
In a call with shareholders on Saturday, BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran admitted his past mistakes and assured shareholders that his learnings far outweigh any missteps
Three Key Members Resign From Byju's Board; Edtech Firm Denies Media Reports Calling It 'Baseless Speculation'
The sources aware of the matter reportedly said that there was a meeting of Byju's investors on Sunday where these board members informed shareholders about their resignations
Byju's Begins Layoffs To Impact 1000 More Employees
The fresh round of firing comes at a time when the company has entered into a legal battle with lenders in the US for a $1.2 billion term loan B
Lenders Term Byju's Lawsuit 'Meritless'
In a statement, the lenders also said that it is a move to avoid complying with regulations