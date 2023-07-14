According to the company, the council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring BYJU'S board and CEO Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future

Former SBI chairman and current BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar and ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai have joined the edtech company Byjus' advisory council. The new appointments come after the startup's three major investors, Peak XV Partners, Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative–resigned from the board.

''Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai have accepted their invitation to join the company's newly constituted Advisory Council. This council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring BYJU'S board and CEO Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future,'' according to a statement released by BYJU'S today.

The statement further added that the appointment of the two industry veterans in finance and governance to the Advisory Council is likely to enhance the company's financial governance mechanisms and leverage expert advice to drive growth and strategic decision-making

"Byju and Divya are among the most impressive entrepreneurs I have worked with from the startup ecosystem. Since our first contact more than a decade ago, they have built the largest edtech company globally and amongst the largest startups in India. I see in them the drive to build the group into a successful corporation, and to ensure they deliver upon their mission in this sector as a category creator and market leader," said Mohandas Pai in a statement.

Last week, Raveendran, in an extraordinary general meeting held with over 70 shareholders, had proposed forming a board advisory committee to provide advice and guidance to the CEO on company governance.

''The company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence. With calibrated guidance from experienced advisors who have come together to support these dynamic entrepreneurs, the company will be able to move forward and continue to contribute to this very important field of education," said Rajnish Kumar, in the statement.