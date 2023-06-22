Three Key Members Resign From Byju's Board; Edtech Firm Denies Media Reports Calling It 'Baseless Speculation' The sources aware of the matter reportedly said that there was a meeting of Byju's investors on Sunday where these board members informed shareholders about their resignations

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Three board members of Byju's have tendered their resignations owing to differences with founder Byju Raveendran on key operational matters, according to media reports.

According to an ET report, the board members who have stepped down are GV Ravishankar from Peak XV Partners, Russell Dreidenstock from Prosus, and Vivian Wu- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Riju Ravindran, Byju Raveendran, and Divya Gokulnath are other remaining members of the board at the company.

But the edtech firm denies the media reports calling it baseless speculation. "A recent media report suggesting the resignations of board members from Byju's is entirely speculative. Byju's firmly denies these claims and urges media publications to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in baseless speculation. Any significant developments or changes within our organisation are shared through official channels and announcements. We request media outlets to rely on verified sources and official statements for accurate information regarding Byju's," said a spokesperson of the firm, in a statement.

Meanwhile, a close source, aware of the matter, reportedly revealed that there was a meeting of Byju's investors on Sunday where these board members informed shareholders about their resignations.

"Since last year, there have been ongoing differences between the founders and the board over the way in which the company was run. There was divergence in the way Byju Raveendran approached lender management. The founders did not listen to board members and investors and there was no transparency in the way the company was operated. The trust-building was lacking," MoneyControl quoted sources as saying.

Apart from this, Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as Byju's auditor with immediate effect, the report added. Byju's has now appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) as statutory auditors.

Earlier this week, the company had reported the layoffs of around 1000 employees. The board members' departure also comes at a time when Byju's is looking to take Aakash Educational Services, its most-successful acquisition to date, public by mid-2024. The board of Byju's had formally approved the Aakash IPO in early June.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends BYJUs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Summer Intern Goes Viral For Flying Weekly From Charleston to New Jersey For Internship Because It's 'Cheaper Than Rent'

Sophia Celentano, a 21-year-old corporate marketing intern at Ogilvy Health who attends the University of Virginia, is going viral for showing viewers on TikTok how she commutes — by plane.

By Emily Rella
Technology

Qualcomm India: Focused On Improving Business Across New Verticals

Apart from our focus on smartphones, Qualcomm India's 2023 pivot revolves around auto, drones and cameras, says Rajen Vagadia, VP and president- Qualcomm India & SAARC

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business Solutions

Enjoy Premium Hosting for a Lifetime With This Service, Now Just $79.97

A great deal on web hosting, available for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

100X.VC-Backed Utsav App Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding

The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Volt Money Raises $1.5 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round

As per the company, the funding will be strategically used to recruit key personnel for product development and to establish beneficial partnerships

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi