Byju's Seeks Investors To Acquire Stake In Aakash Education: Report Byju's holding company, Think and Learn, is looking to dilute up to 20% of its total 70% equity stake in Aakash Education, as per the report

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Edtech startup Byju's is looking for investors to sell a part of its stake in the educational institute Aakash Education Services. According to an ET Now report, Byju's holding company, Think and Learn, is looking to dilute up to 20% of its total 70% equity stake in Aakash Education.

The company bought Aakash Education for $950 million in 2021. Taking to Twitter, the broadcaster said that, "The talks with prospective investors are early and preliminary."

The reported plans of stake offloading come as a sharp contrast to the edtech's earlier plans of listing Aakash Education through an IPO by mid-2024.

Byju Raveendran, the CEO of the edtech firm, yesterday said while addressing the employees that the company will bounce back strongly and the best of Byju's is yet to come.

Raveendran shared that Byju's is close to achieving profitability at the group level, demonstrating the company's commitment to financial management and optimisation of operations. He also said that issues with $1.2-billion Term Loan B lenders are being resolved through discussion and hope of a positive outcome in the next few weeks without the court's intervention, adding that the company is mainly focusing on resolving current issues as soon as possible.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends BYJUs

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million

According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Good Capital Launches $50 Million Fund For Startups Leveraging AI

The VC firm co-led by Arjun and Rohan Malhotra, said that the fund is committed to backing founders who are leveraging AI for distribution, personalisation or business operations

By Teena Jose
Career

The Top 12 Best Jobs and Careers for Introverts

Want a career that leaves you fulfilled and doesn't take up too much social energy? Check out this breakdown of the best jobs for introverts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TransBnk Raises $1 Million Seed Funding

The fresh infusion of capital will enable TransBnk to bolster its product and technical teams, enhance its tech stack, and expand its product line

By Teena Jose
Leadership

Being a Better Leader Starts With Becoming More Emotionally Intelligent. Here's How to Do It.

Learn the various techniques that are required to navigate the workspace and your employees through using empathy and mastering relationships.

By Jason Miller