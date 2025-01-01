Campus Fund

News and Trends

Avaana Capital Leads INR 32 Cr Round in Agri-Biotech Startup GreenGrahi

The round also saw participation from Huddle, Campus Fund, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors including Nitin Sharma (Nexus Venture Partners) and Sameer Brij Verma (Northpoint Capital).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Antithesis, Gramiyaa, and Pizza Wings Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

News and Trends

Cancrie, Raaz App, and Spare8 Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, showcasing significant milestones in their growth journeys.

News and Trends

Campus Fund Raises INR 75 Crore

Campus Fund has a portfolio that has 40 per cent non-tech founders, 30 per cent female co-founders and 30 per cent hardware first tech-enabled student-led startups