Bengaluru-based agri-biotech startup GreenGrahi has raised INR 32 crore (approximately USD 3.73 million) in a funding round led by Avaana Capital.

The round also saw participation from Huddle, Campus Fund, Blume Founders Fund, and angel investors including Nitin Sharma (Nexus Venture Partners) and Sameer Brij Verma (Northpoint Capital).

The newly infused capital will be used to scale up GreenGrahi's insect biomanufacturing platform, expand its scientific talent pool, and fuel international expansion. A significant portion of the funds will go toward building India's largest BSF (Black Soldier Fly) bio-factory, capable of processing 150 tons of feedstock daily.

With an annual product demand of INR 510 crore, GreenGrahi also plans to enter global markets such as the US, UK, and EU, which are expected to contribute up to 35% of its revenue.

"GreenGrahi is creating category-shaping innovation in the food and agri-tech space," said Shruti Srivastava, Investment Director at Avaana Capital. "Their proprietary insect biotechnology enables high-performance, cost-efficient ingredients at scale—building resilient food supply chains for global food security."

Founded in 2021 by Shivali Sugand and Siddharth Sharma, GreenGrahi is leveraging Black Soldier Fly larvae and advanced microbiome science to produce sustainable, insect-based proteins, oils, and hydrolysates for use in aquaculture, poultry, and pet nutrition. These ingredients offer superior digestibility, better nutrition, and more price stability compared to traditional inputs like fishmeal and soy.

"We're building a platform that makes high-quality, science-driven feed and agri-inputs accessible, affordable, and scalable," said Siddharth Sharma, Co-founder of GreenGrahi. "As wild fish stocks decline and protein demand rises, the need for alternatives is urgent."

Beyond animal feed, the company also offers biofertilisers, biostimulants, and biopesticides that enhance soil health, improve crop yield by 25–30%, and reduce reliance on chemical inputs. These biological agri-products are already being used by over 10 B2B clients, with plans to grow their footprint both domestically and globally.

By transforming agricultural by-products into value-added feed and farm inputs, GreenGrahi is pioneering a circular, climate-friendly agri-tech model that aims to reshape food systems and reduce environmental impact—one insect at a time.