Cancrie, Raaz App, and Spare8 Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, showcasing significant milestones in their growth journeys.

Jaipur-based Cancrie Secures USD 1.2 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Energy Storage

Cancrie, a Jaipur-based startup pioneering advanced nanocarbon materials for energy storage, has raised USD 1.2 million in its maiden institutional seed funding round.

The funds will drive production scaling, R&D acceleration, and strategic partnerships to integrate its materials into next-gen energy storage solutions. The funding will help the company meet the growing demand for its products, with the ability to produce at least 50,000 batteries per month, while also supporting the continued evolution of its cutting-edge technology.

Co-founders Dr Akshay Jain and Mahi Singh stated, "Our nanocarbon materials mark a major advancement in green energy storage by delivering higher-quality batteries. Our top priority is scaling up production to meet the growing demand from our customers, and this funding has been the key enabler in achieving that goal."

Cancrie specialises in sustainable, high-performance carbon materials designed to enhance battery technologies, from lithium-ion to redox flow batteries. Its patented nanocarbon technology boosts energy density by up to 20%, extends battery lifecycles by over 30%, and reduces e-waste without increasing costs. The technology also supports significant carbon reduction, contributing to net-zero emissions.

Investors, including Roots Ventures and IIMA Ventures, expressed confidence in Cancrie's vision. Ravinder Vashist of Roots Ventures praised the startup's sustainable approach using agricultural waste, while Vipul Patel of IIMA Ventures highlighted Cancrie's chemistry-agnostic technology and strong market potential.

Raaz App Raises USD 1 Mn Round to Tackle Male Reproductive Health Challenges

Bengaluru-based healthcare platform Raaz App has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Campus Fund, Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, and other notable investors.

The funding will be used to enhance the platform, expand services, invest in clinical trials, and run awareness campaigns.

Co-founded in 2023 by Akash Kumar and Dr Harshit Kukreja, Raaz App focuses on addressing male reproductive health challenges, offering evidence-based treatment for conditions like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The platform provides teleconsultations, medicines, diagnostics, counseling, and lifestyle guidance.

Akash Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, emphasised the urgency of addressing declining fertility rates in India, stating, "If the trend continues, India risks becoming old before it becomes rich. Raaz is our attempt to reverse this trend through innovative reproductive health solutions."

Targeting Tier II and III cities, Raaz delivers care in local languages and assigns a dedicated doctor and health concierge to each patient. The platform is also building a data engine to develop personalised treatment protocols.

Spare8 Secures Funding to Scale Digital Gold Investment Landscape

Mumbai-based fintech startup Spare8 has raised an undisclosed amount in its latest funding round, led by Param Agrawal and Rajiv Shastri, former CEO of NJ Asset Management. This funding will fuel Spare8's efforts to expand its distributor network across India, enhance its technological infrastructure, and develop tailored solutions for corporate clients.

Founded by Ronit Harisingani and Shardul Saiya, Spare8 bridges the gap between traditional gold investments and the digital economy. The platform offers a seamless experience for investors, enabling distributors to onboard clients efficiently while earning recurring income through annual commissions. Spare8 empowers Indian investors to grow their portfolios with steady returns of up to 16% annually.

Since its pre-seed round of USD 800k in August 2022, backed by prominent investors such as 2am VC and Varanium Capital, Spare8 has consistently focused on building its platform and onboarding initial users. The latest funding will drive scaling operations, enhance user experiences, and introduce innovative offerings, including digital gold as an employee benefit.

"Gold has always been a trusted asset in India, but accessibility remains a challenge," said Ronit Harisingani, Co-Founder and CEO. "This funding marks an exciting new chapter as we bring modern financial solutions to a trusted investment."