Antithesis Secures INR 5 Cr in Pre-Seed Funding

Antithesis, an emerging beauty and personal care disruptor, has raised INR 5 crore in its pre-seed funding round, co-led by Rukam Capital and V3 Ventures. This investment will fuel the company's ambitious plans to revolutionise India's personal care industry with high-performance, multifunctional products.

The funding will be used to drive innovation in product formulation, expand market and distribution channels, and strengthen Antithesis's brand presence. As a digital-first company, Antithesis is committed to simplifying beauty routines through a data-driven approach, treating beauty products like technology—constantly evolving based on consumer insights.

Founded by Aparna Saxena, former Partner at Good Capital, Antithesis challenges the multi-product approach in personal care with its "luxury of less" philosophy. "Women are overwhelmed by complex routines and multiple products marketed as 'essential,' yet they struggle to find solutions that truly deliver," said Saxena. "Antithesis is here to change that."

Backed by experienced investors, including Rukam Capital and V3 Ventures, which have funded brands like Beco, Sleepy Owl, and Kuku FM, Antithesis is set to redefine modern beauty standards with its minimalist, high-impact solutions.

Gramiyaa Raises INR 7.2 Cr in Pre-Series A Funding

Gramiyaa, a vertically integrated cold-pressed oil brand, has raised INR 7.2 crore in a Pre-Series A equity round led by Homegrown Ventures, alongside Campus Fund and Mumbai Angels. All three investors have reinvested, demonstrating strong confidence in Gramiyaa's vision and growth potential.

The fresh capital will be used to expand production capacity to 4 lakh litres per month, strengthen brand awareness, and scale distribution across D2C, offline retail, and quick commerce. "The cold-pressed oil category in India is no longer niche; it's evolving into a robust market driven by consumer demand," said Nader Amiri, General Partner at Homegrown Ventures. "Gramiyaa is setting new benchmarks in quality and transparency, making reinvestment an easy decision."

Founded by Sibi Manivannan, Gramiyaa combines traditional extraction methods with modern, hygienic facilities to ensure premium-quality oils. With a goal of reaching INR 36 crore ARR by March 2025, the company is poised to dominate India's growing cold-pressed oil market.

"This investment reinforces our commitment to quality at scale," said Co-founder Mohamed Yaseen. "We're redefining the segment by ensuring consistency, transparency, and accessibility for health-conscious consumers."

Pizza Wings Bags USD 2.8 Mn in Fresh Funding

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Pizza Wings has raised USD 2.8 million in fresh funding from marquee investors, including Gruhas—the investment arm of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai—along with Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar and other strategic backers. This investment follows the company's USD 4 million seed round in 2024, reinforcing strong investor confidence in the brand's growth trajectory.

The latest funding will drive Pizza Wings' expansion across Northern and North-Eastern India, with a focus on launching 50 new outlets, taking its total footprint to 100 stores by the end of 2025. The funds will also support corporate expansion, including key hires in finance, logistics, and marketing, to strengthen operational efficiency.

Co-founded in 2014 by Aditya Dhanda, Rajpal Sangwan, and Vikas Nain, Pizza Wings has built its reputation by combining international quality standards with Indian taste preferences. The brand ensures strict quality control through cold fermentation processes, FSSAI-compliant procedures, and premium-certified ingredients, offering customizable menu options that cater to diverse regional palates.

To bolster operations, Pizza Wings is investing in proprietary rider and store management applications, reducing dependence on third-party aggregators. With over 500,000 app downloads, the company is deepening direct customer engagement, further solidifying its market leadership in multiple cities.