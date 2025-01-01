Carpediem Capital
Biryani Blues Raises USD 5 Mn from Yugadi Capital to Fuel Aggressive Expansion
Company's FY25 revenue stands at USD 10 million; valuation reaches USD 30 million
Startup Funding Wrap: Major Investments from March 01–07
The startup ecosystem saw significant funding activity this week, with companies across HR tech, consumer appliances, electronics manufacturing, real estate, and quick commerce securing fresh capital. Here's a roundup of the biggest deals.
Flexible Workspace Provider CorporatEdge Raises INR 100 Cr to Fuel India & Middle East Expansion
With this fresh infusion, the company aims to enhance its premium workspace offerings, furthering its vision of "Offitel"—a hospitality-infused office model that blends productivity with luxury.
Sindhuja Microcredit Raises INR 120 Cr in Series C from GAWA Capital and Oikocredit
The Noida-based rural-focused lender aims to deploy the raised funds to expand the business in its existing geography and foray into new geographies as well as new product lines.