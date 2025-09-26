Carpediem Capital Exits Flipspaces with Ninefold Returns The exit was completed in August 2025 through a secondary sale to private equity funds and family offices, coinciding with a larger Series C primary funding round led by Iron Pillar.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hithendra Ramachandran, Managing Director, Carpediem Capital

Carpediem Capital, an Indian private equity firm focused on nurturing SME leaders in the consumption and services sectors, has announced its full exit from Flipspaces, a tech-enabled commercial design-and-build company, generating nine times the original investment.

The exit was completed in August 2025 through a secondary sale to private equity funds and family offices, coinciding with a larger Series C primary funding round led by Iron Pillar. Other participants included Synergy Capital Partners, Prudent Investment Managers, Panthera Growth Partners, CE-Invests, and SMBC Asia Rising Funds.

The round raised USD 50 million, valuing Flipspaces at approximately USD 120 million and delivering a return multiple of nine times on invested capital and an internal rate of return of about 40 percent for Carpediem.

Carpediem initially invested USD 1.8 million in Flipspaces in December 2018 during its Series A round, acquiring a significant minority stake.

Since then, Flipspaces has achieved elevenfold revenue growth, expanded into international markets including the US, strengthened its proprietary technology platform, and delivered projects for major clients such as TCS. The company now employs 400 staff and has completed projects across 8.5 million square feet of commercial space for over 1,000 clients globally.

Hithendra Ramachandran, Managing Director of Carpediem Capital, said, "Flipspaces has been one of the standout performers in our portfolio, validating our thesis of backing businesses that bring structure to fragmented service sectors. This success reflects Carpediem Capital's approach of not merely being a provider of capital but as a true partner in building businesses."

Carpediem has previously backed first-generation entrepreneurs in companies such as Yaantra, Biryani Blues, Sukkhi, and Sindhuja Microcredit, demonstrating a consistent strategy of supporting early-stage SMEs with growth capital, strategic guidance, and governance support.

Flipspaces' high-return exit reinforces Carpediem Capital Fund I's track record of strong performance, with realised IRRs exceeding 30 percent.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
News and Trends

Accenture Revenue Rises 7% as Layoffs Continue Through November

We're moving on a compressed timeline, for certain roles, based on our experience reskilling is not a viable path to the skills we require, says Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Beroe Secures INR 300 Cr to Strengthen Procurement Intelligence Capabilities

The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff