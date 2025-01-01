Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)
Bharat Value Fund Hits INR 1,250 Cr First Close for Series 3 Fund, Eyes INR 2,500 Cr Target
Managed by The Wealth Company Pvt Ltd, formerly Pantomath Capital Management Pvt Ltd, the fund aims to raise a target corpus of INR 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of INR 1,000 crore.
Green Frontier Capital Launches INR 1,500 Cr India Climate Opportunities Fund
GFC aims to primarily focus on early-stage companies, from Seed to Series A, in sectors like decarbonization, digitization, and disruptive technologies.
Shivalik Investment Fund Secures INR 150 Cr in First Close of Inaugural Fund
The fund is primarily focused on investing in residential, commercial, and plotting projects in Ahmedabad's high-growth areas.
Volt VC Announces INR 45 Cr Fund to Empower Pre-Seed Consumer Startups
Volt VC Fund-1 targets INR 45 crore to invest in 20–25 pre-seed consumer-centric startups, focusing on D2C, B2C, and B2B2C models, with investments ranging from INR 50 lakh to INR 2 crore.