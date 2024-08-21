Get All Access for $5/mo

Volt VC Announces INR 45 Cr Fund to Empower Pre-Seed Consumer Startups Volt VC Fund-1 targets INR 45 crore to invest in 20–25 pre-seed consumer-centric startups, focusing on D2C, B2C, and B2B2C models, with investments ranging from INR 50 lakh to INR 2 crore.

Ahmedabad-based micro venture capital firm Volt VC has announced the launch of its inaugural fund, Volt VC Fund-1, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

Volt VC Fund-1 is targeting a corpus of INR 45 crore, with plans to invest in 20–25 consumer-centric startups at the pre-seed stage. The fund's investment focus spans direct-to-consumer (D2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) models, reflecting the growing demand for innovative, consumer-focused businesses.

Volt VC plans to invest between INR 50 lakh to INR 2 crore in each startup, providing the financial support needed to transform early-stage ideas into viable businesses.

Param Patel, General Partner of Volt VC, said, "India is witnessing a boom in consumer-centric startups, reflecting the innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive of our country. There is a critical need for support and funding at the pre-seed stage to ensure these promising ideas can grow and thrive."

"Volt VC steps in to bridge this gap by providing essential resources, strategic guidance, and funding to help transform these early-stage startups into successful, impactful businesses. Our mission is to empower entrepreneurs across the country, ensuring their visionary ideas receive the backing they need to become successful ventures," Patel added.

Patel also highlighted the unique position of Gujarat in the startup landscape, noting the state's consistent ranking at the top in startup development, backed by strong government support. However, he pointed out a significant gap in micro-VC funds at the pre-seed stage, which inspired the launch of Volt VC as Gujarat's first micro-VC fund. "This gap inspired the launch of Volt VC, the first micro-VC from Gujarat," Patel added.

Volt VC plans to close its first fund within the next 3–4 months, with a strategic focus on strengthening its presence in super early-stage investments. Over the next 12 months, the firm aims to invest in promising startups across various sectors, solidifying its role as a critical player in the early-stage funding landscape.

Founded by Param Patel, Volt VC brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in finance and investment. Patel previously led startup investments at Gujarat Venture Finance Limited (GVFL) and served as Chief Investment Officer and a founding fund team member at Terazo.

With Volt VC, Patel aims to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs, providing not just capital but also strategic guidance, market research, product development, branding, and access to a broad network of experts.
