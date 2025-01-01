Cautio
Amicco, Cautio, and Grest Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.
Antler Invests in 30 Startups in 2024, Expands India Portfolio to 80 Ventures
These investments were made through Antler's maiden India fund of USD 75 million.
8i Ventures Launches 2nd Edition of Pre-Seed Program Origami to Fuel Startup Ecosystem
The program offers rapid access to funding, with a streamlined process designed to provide founders with a response within one week, a term sheet in two weeks, and deal closure in just four weeks.
Pepul and Cautio Secure Early Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.