Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

8i Ventures Launches 2nd Edition of Pre-Seed Program Origami to Fuel Startup Ecosystem The program offers rapid access to funding, with a streamlined process designed to provide founders with a response within one week, a term sheet in two weeks, and deal closure in just four weeks.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Vikram Chachra (Founding Partner) and Vishwanath V (General Partner), 8i Ventures

8i Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, has announced the second edition of its pre-seed funding program, Origami, aimed at empowering early-stage founders.

Following the success of the first edition in March 2024, which saw the fund invest USD 600k in three promising startups, 8i Ventures is scaling up its efforts to support more founders in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The inaugural edition of Origami included investments in Cobalt, a SaaS platform for native integrations, Cautio, a fleet dashcam and video telematics platform, and another pre-launch startup.

The program offers rapid access to funding, with a streamlined process designed to provide founders with a response within one week, a term sheet in two weeks, and deal closure in just four weeks. This efficient approach has been well-received by founders, as it allows them to quickly move forward with their ideas.

Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner at 8i Ventures, said, "At 8i Ventures, we believe India is on the cusp of a technological revolution, and with Origami V2, we're doubling down on our mission to provide early-stage startups with the resources they need to succeed."

Chachra added that the firm plans to continue its USD 10 million allocation for the program this year and could increase the amount if the initiative proves successful.

In a challenging funding environment, 8i Ventures has also made strides with its second fund. The firm recently announced the first close of its USD 50 million Fund II, raising USD 25 million. Out of this, USD 10 million has been allocated specifically to support the Origami program.

Vishwanath V, General Partner, 8i Ventures, added, "We're looking for founders with a clear vision and a deep understanding of their customers' pain points. We offer rapid funding and support to help them turn their ideas into successful businesses. We're looking for a clear insight into a customer problem and a specific approach to both the solution and go-to-market. Additionally, we seek teams with a well-rounded skill set, encompassing technology, product development, and sales."

8i Ventures has a track record of successful early investments, such as their USD 200k seed investment in M2P Technologies, which generated 36 times the return. Other successful investments include Slice, Easebuzz, and Bbetter. The fund claims to have backed over 50 startups, creating more than USD 5 billion in value for shareholders globally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

4 Neuromarketing Hacks to Reach More People and Maximize Results

You don't need to be a neuroscientist or have a big budget to start upping your conversions immediately.

By Josh King Madrid (JetSet)
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Living

These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Sommelier's 'Laughable' Idea Is Disrupting the $385 Billion Wine Industry

Kristin Olszewski, founder of Nomadica, is bringing premium wine to aluminum cans, and major retailers are taking note.

By Jon Bier
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs Available Without a College Degree, According to a New Report

The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.

By Sherin Shibu