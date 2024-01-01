Celcius Logistics
GetVantage Invests in Celcius Logistics, Ohm Logistics, and Fitsol to Transform Logistics Sector
GetVantage funds these investments through its licensed NBFC, GetGrowth Capital, and its AIF Venture Finance Fund in partnership with Varanium Capital, among other NBFC partners.
Huddle Ventures Fund II Oversubscribed at INR 100 Cr
With an average USD 500k entry check and follow-on investments of up to USD 1 million per firm, the Gurugram-based firm hopes to make 20 investments from Fund II.
The Best Startup Funding This Week [May 11–May 17]
The startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 11 to May 17, are listed here. Here's a quick rundown of them:
Cold-chain Marketplace Celcius Logistics Raises INR 40 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by IvyCap Ventures
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funding to expand its market reach across transportation and warehousing and reach over 500 cities in the next year.