Chanakya Opportunities Fund I
Steptrade Capital Invests INR 177 Cr in 63 IPOs, Achieves 35% Listing Gains
Steptrade Capital invested through Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Revolution Fund I, anchoring IPOs of Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.
Steptrade Invests INR 52 Cr in Over 20 High-Growth SMEs via Chanakya Fund
Steptrade now plans to deploy an additional INR 20 crore by year-end into next-generation, IPO-bound businesses.
Chanakya Opportunities Fund Backs Sadbhav Future Tech in INR 36 Cr Pre-IPO Round
With over 50,000 solar pumps deployed, Sadbhav is advancing the green energy movement while aiming to transform the lives of one million farmers over the next decade.
Data Science Wizards, Healspan, and Cosmic PV Power Raise Early-Stage Funding
