Data Science Wizards Raises USD 1.4 Mn Funding to Accelerate AI Platform Development

Data Science Wizards (DSW) has secured USD 1.4 million in seed funding at a valuation of USD 16.4 million, led by an angel investor.

The funds will be used to enhance their deep-tech AI platform, UnifyAI, and expand their team, according to a recent press release.

Founded in 2019 by Pritesh Surendra Tiwari, Ramesh Khare, Sandeep Khuperkar, and Shivam Thakkar, DSW is focused on transforming industries through AI-driven solutions. UnifyAI, their flagship platform, accelerates AI/ML and Generative AI (GenAI) adoption, offering enterprises a 60% reduction in development costs and 60-80% faster production timelines.

"UnifyAI is a game-changer for enterprises looking to fast-track AI adoption," said Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO of DSW. The platform moves AI/ML use cases from concept to production in a matter of weeks, transforming months of effort into just 3-4 weeks.

DSW is gearing up to launch insurAInce, a solution built on UnifyAI, specifically designed for the insurance sector. It focuses on key areas like claims processing, risk assessment, and fraud detection, integrating seamlessly with existing systems while meeting industry compliance standards.

The Mumbai-based company also plans to introduce domain-specific solutions for sectors like banking, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, further advancing AI adoption across industries. Notable clients, including Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Manipal Cigna, and Castler, have already seen significant results using UnifyAI.

Insurtech Startup Healspan Secures Seed Funding Led by Lead Angels

Bengaluru-based insurance-tech startup Healspan, known for its innovative revenue cycle management software, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The round was led by Lead Angels and included participation from angel investors such as Ankitt Jain (Founder, Paper Arizona), Srijith Nair (Founder & CEO, Gowelnext Solutions), and The Doctorpreneur Academy. Healspan's platform helps hospitals streamline health insurance claims and enhance revenue management.

The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its marketing, sales, and tech capabilities.

The co-founders, Sabarinath U and Abhi Sinha, said, "Besides fostering Healspan's growth, a significant portion of these funds would be invested towards acquiring talent for building a robust sales team, launching our new line of products and tech innovations, expanding our hospitals' network, and capturing a greater market share. As Healspan continues to take significant strides in disrupting the health-insurtech market, we will be focusing on these strategic aspects in the near future, in lines with our mission and vision of streamlining health insurance claims and making healthcare administration effortless and simplified in the long run."

Healspan claims to have already partnered with over 50 hospitals across India and aims to serve 200 hospitals by the end of FY 2024-25.

With a 3x revenue growth in the past six months, Healspan aims for 10x year-on-year growth. Their platform, which includes embedded financing solutions to address hospitals' working capital needs, claims to have significantly improved insurance payment turnaround time, enhancing both administrative efficiency and patient experience. The company plans to expand into Eastern India in the coming months.

Solar Panel Manufacturer Cosmic PV Power Lands Strategic Investment from Chanakya Opportunities Fund I

Ahmedabad-based Cosmic PV Power, a prominent OEM and ODM in solar panel manufacturing, has secured a key investment from Chanakya Opportunities Fund I, led by CA Kresha Gupta.

Cosmic PV Power, founded by Jenish Kumar Ghael and Shravan Kumar Gupta in 2020, specialises in the production of high-quality polycrystalline, monocrystalline, and Topcon solar panels with capacities up to 580KWp. Operating a 600MW manufacturing facility equipped with Mono-Perc and Topcon technology, the company serves both OEM and ODM clients while also selling solar panels under its own brand.

"We are excited to have Chanakya Opportunities Fund as an investor, supporting our mission to expand our manufacturing capacity from Megawatt to a Gigawatt Factory. This investment reinforces our commitment to driving India's clean energy transition and sustainable growth as we continue to innovate and expand Cosmic PV Power's footprint in the solar industry," said Shravan Kumar Gupta, Director, Cosmic PV Power Private Limited.

Chanakya Opportunities Fund, India's SEBI-registered CAT II fund focused on the SME Exchange and Microcap Segment, is managed by StepTrade Share Services.

Kresha Gupta, Founder and Fund Manager, Chanakya Opportunities Fund, said "Our investment in Cosmic PV Power is the testament of our vision to support clean and green India."