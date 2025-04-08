With over 50,000 solar pumps deployed, Sadbhav is advancing the green energy movement while aiming to transform the lives of one million farmers over the next decade.

SME-focused investment vehicle Chanakya Opportunities Fund has invested an undisclosed amount in the INR 36 crore pre-IPO round of Sadbhav Future Tech, a trailblazer in India's agri-renewable energy space.

This strategic backing aligns with Chanakya's mission to support scalable, sustainable ventures with long-term market potential. So far, the fund has invested around INR 18 crore in the renewable energy sector.

Founded in 2020, Sadbhav Future Tech offers cutting-edge solar energy solutions tailored for the agricultural sector. The company specialises in both on-grid and off-grid systems—including solar pumps, rooftop installations, and utility-scale power plants.

With over 50,000 solar pumps deployed, Sadbhav is advancing the green energy movement while aiming to transform the lives of one million farmers over the next decade.

A strong advocate of the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme, the company contributes to rural electrification, reduced diesel dependency, and improved farmer incomes by enhancing access to solar technology. Under the leadership of Bhupender Singh, Nilesh Jain, and Saikat Roy, Sadbhav has established a pan-India footprint, with active operations in Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan.

Kresha Gupta, Founder and Director of StepTrade Share Services, said, "Sadbhav Future Tech has showcased remarkable growth in the solar pump space, and we are excited to support its journey towards expansion."

Saikat Roy, Director of Sadbhav Future Tech, added, "This funding will help us scale our operations and invest further in advanced solar technologies, enabling a greener and more sustainable India."

As India accelerates its shift to renewable energy, Chanakya's support reinforces the growing investor confidence in eco-friendly enterprises with transformative potential.