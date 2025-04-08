Chanakya Opportunities Fund Backs Sadbhav Future Tech in INR 36 Cr Pre-IPO Round With over 50,000 solar pumps deployed, Sadbhav is advancing the green energy movement while aiming to transform the lives of one million farmers over the next decade.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saikat Roy, Director of Sadbhav Future Tech|LinkedIn

SME-focused investment vehicle Chanakya Opportunities Fund has invested an undisclosed amount in the INR 36 crore pre-IPO round of Sadbhav Future Tech, a trailblazer in India's agri-renewable energy space.

This strategic backing aligns with Chanakya's mission to support scalable, sustainable ventures with long-term market potential. So far, the fund has invested around INR 18 crore in the renewable energy sector.

Founded in 2020, Sadbhav Future Tech offers cutting-edge solar energy solutions tailored for the agricultural sector. The company specialises in both on-grid and off-grid systems—including solar pumps, rooftop installations, and utility-scale power plants.

With over 50,000 solar pumps deployed, Sadbhav is advancing the green energy movement while aiming to transform the lives of one million farmers over the next decade.

A strong advocate of the Government of India's PM-KUSUM scheme, the company contributes to rural electrification, reduced diesel dependency, and improved farmer incomes by enhancing access to solar technology. Under the leadership of Bhupender Singh, Nilesh Jain, and Saikat Roy, Sadbhav has established a pan-India footprint, with active operations in Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan.

Kresha Gupta, Founder and Director of StepTrade Share Services, said, "Sadbhav Future Tech has showcased remarkable growth in the solar pump space, and we are excited to support its journey towards expansion."

Saikat Roy, Director of Sadbhav Future Tech, added, "This funding will help us scale our operations and invest further in advanced solar technologies, enabling a greener and more sustainable India."

As India accelerates its shift to renewable energy, Chanakya's support reinforces the growing investor confidence in eco-friendly enterprises with transformative potential.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Solopreneurs Are Quietly Building 6 to 7 Figure Empires — Here's How

Today's solopreneurs are building profitable, purpose-driven six — and seven-figure businesses. But this is not a fallback plan — it's an intentional lifestyle choice.

By Wendy Shore
Business Process

Why Smart Entrepreneurs Let AI Do the Heavy Business Lifting

How modern entrepreneurs are using AI to save time, boost sales and win customer loyalty — without breaking the bank.

By Vladimir Gorbunov
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These 3 Professions Are Most Likely to Vanish in the Next 20 Years Due to AI, According to a New Report

More than 1,000 AI experts think these are the jobs that AI will soon replace.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

NABARD and HSBC Invest in OPL to Strengthen Digital Financial Ecosystems

For NABARD, the investment aligns with its goal of digitising the rural economy through integration with Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and initiatives such as Agri Stack

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta