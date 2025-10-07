Steptrade Capital invested through Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Revolution Fund I, anchoring IPOs of Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Steptrade Capital, an investment management firm specialising in SME and micro-cap focused Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), announced that it has deployed around INR 177 crore across nearly 63 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the past 24 months, achieving an impressive average listing gain of more than 35 percent.

The fund house has strategically balanced its investments between the mainboard and SME segments, allocating INR 100 crore to mainboard IPOs and INR 77 crore to SME issues. This approach combines the stability of large-cap exposure with the high-growth potential of smaller enterprises.

Steptrade's investments span sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, recycling, and information technology, reflecting its focus on identifying scalable and governance-driven businesses early in their growth journey.

The firm's deployment has been primarily routed through its two flagship funds — Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Steptrade Revolution Fund I.

Chanakya, recognised as the first SME-Exchange-focused Category II AIF, invested approximately INR 95 crore, while Revolution Fund contributed about INR 82 crore. Together, these funds have anchored several prominent IPOs including Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.

Steptrade Capital manages multiple SEBI-registered platforms, including an Alternative Investment Fund, a Portfolio Management Service, and a Foreign Portfolio Investment vehicle. Its total assets under management now exceed INR 350 crore, with a dedicated focus on SME, microcap, and pre-IPO opportunities that drive India's entrepreneurial growth.

Launched in 2023, Chanakya Opportunities Fund I aims to provide growth capital and governance support to emerging enterprises, while Steptrade Revolution Fund I extends this focus through diversified exposure across new-age businesses.

The company's growing role aligns with SEBI's objective to strengthen anchor-investor participation in IPOs, ensuring price stability and enhancing retail investor confidence.

Going forward, Steptrade Capital plans to expand its anchor investments and increase allocations in sunrise sectors, reinforcing its commitment to empowering India's next generation of growth-driven enterprises.