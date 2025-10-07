Steptrade Capital Invests INR 177 Cr in 63 IPOs, Achieves 35% Listing Gains Steptrade Capital invested through Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Revolution Fund I, anchoring IPOs of Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kresha Gupta, Director and Fund Manager, Steptrade Capital

Steptrade Capital, an investment management firm specialising in SME and micro-cap focused Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), announced that it has deployed around INR 177 crore across nearly 63 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the past 24 months, achieving an impressive average listing gain of more than 35 percent.

The fund house has strategically balanced its investments between the mainboard and SME segments, allocating INR 100 crore to mainboard IPOs and INR 77 crore to SME issues. This approach combines the stability of large-cap exposure with the high-growth potential of smaller enterprises.

Steptrade's investments span sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, recycling, and information technology, reflecting its focus on identifying scalable and governance-driven businesses early in their growth journey.

The firm's deployment has been primarily routed through its two flagship funds — Chanakya Opportunities Fund I and Steptrade Revolution Fund I.

Chanakya, recognised as the first SME-Exchange-focused Category II AIF, invested approximately INR 95 crore, while Revolution Fund contributed about INR 82 crore. Together, these funds have anchored several prominent IPOs including Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Prostarm Info Systems, Maxvolt Energy, and SAR Televentures.

Steptrade Capital manages multiple SEBI-registered platforms, including an Alternative Investment Fund, a Portfolio Management Service, and a Foreign Portfolio Investment vehicle. Its total assets under management now exceed INR 350 crore, with a dedicated focus on SME, microcap, and pre-IPO opportunities that drive India's entrepreneurial growth.

Launched in 2023, Chanakya Opportunities Fund I aims to provide growth capital and governance support to emerging enterprises, while Steptrade Revolution Fund I extends this focus through diversified exposure across new-age businesses.

The company's growing role aligns with SEBI's objective to strengthen anchor-investor participation in IPOs, ensuring price stability and enhancing retail investor confidence.

Going forward, Steptrade Capital plans to expand its anchor investments and increase allocations in sunrise sectors, reinforcing its commitment to empowering India's next generation of growth-driven enterprises.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Indian Enterprises Put Key AI Roles in the Leadership Table: IBM Study

While 25 per cent of Indian enterprises surveyed currently have a CAIO, 67 per cent of them aim to have one within the next two years, demonstrating India's growing appetite for aligning a leader to direct AI strategy that drives measurable outcomes

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Dark Patterns Return to Spotlight Amid Compliance Indifference

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week said that the firms charging extra on cash-on-delivery will face action from the government.

By Kul Bhushan
News and Trends

Wakefit Innovations Secures SEBI Nod for IPO

The public issue will include a fresh equity sale worth INR 468.2 crore and an offer for sale of 5.84 crore shares by promoters and existing investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams