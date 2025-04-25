Steptrade Invests INR 52 Cr in Over 20 High-Growth SMEs via Chanakya Fund Steptrade now plans to deploy an additional INR 20 crore by year-end into next-generation, IPO-bound businesses.

Kresha Gupta, Director of Steptrade Share Services

Steptrade Share Services, an investment firm focused on India's SME and micro-cap segment, has invested approximately INR 52 crore in more than 20 high-growth, unlisted companies in FY 2024-25 through its maiden fund, Chanakya Opportunities Fund I.

The fund, structured as a Category II AIF, is India's first SME exchange-focused AIF. Steptrade now plans to deploy an additional INR 20 crore by year-end into next-generation, IPO-bound businesses.

The Chanakya Fund has strategically backed critical sectors including renewable energy, defence, water management, and infrastructure—areas integral to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The move aligns with the government's push for self-reliance, supported by the 2025-26 Union Budget's 9.5% increase in defence spending, a 29% hike in solar energy allocation, and tax reductions to bolster local manufacturing.

"StepTrade Share Services is proud to be a part of this growth journey," said Kresha Gupta, Director of Steptrade Share Services. "Our vision for Steptrade has always been to look beyond immediate returns and focus on long-term, transformative growth. With a laser sharp focus on the SME and micro-cap space, we aim to amplify the voices of companies with untapped potential and unparalleled growth opportunities."

Launched to channel growth capital into underrepresented yet high-impact businesses, the fund claims to have already seen three portfolio companies list successfully, validating its disciplined, research-backed investment thesis.

Steptrade's broader ambition includes building INR 50,000 crore in assets under management within the next decade, firmly rooted in its belief that India's small and micro-cap companies will drive the next wave of innovation and economic development.

The firm holds multiple AIF licenses, along with PMS and FPI registrations, creating a robust platform for long-term, institutional-grade investing in India's emerging economic landscape.
