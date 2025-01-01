Chennai-based
Plush Raises INR 40 Cr Funding from Rahul Garg, Blume Founders Fund, OTP Ventures
The funds will be deployed to expand Plush's offline retail presence, deepen market share, and invest in brand-building initiatives aimed at positioning Plush as the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness.
Kaleidofin Raises USD 5.3 Mn from IDH Farmfit to Scale Lending and Tech Capabilities
The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale Kaleidofin's lending portfolio and enhance its proprietary technology stack, which includes credit scoring tools, middleware infrastructure, and risk services.
Chennai-Based Peaceful Progress Fund Eyes Innovation with INR 50 Cr First Close
The fund plans to invest in 25+ startups over three years, focusing on AI, IoT, FMCG, EVs, drones, and spacetech across tech and non-tech sectors.
Senior Citizen-Focused Geri Care Health Secures USD 13 Mn Funding from InvAscent
With the raised funds, the chennai-based startup aims to expand Geri Care's services across key cities in Southern India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Coimbatore.