Truliv Raises Strategic Funding from BCCL at INR 356.5 Cr Valuation The capital infusion will be deployed to expand Truliv's presence across new Indian cities, strengthen its technology-led platform, and diversify into new hospitality asset classes including holiday homes and retirement living.

Chennai-based co-living startup Truliv has announced a strategic equity partnership with Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL) at a valuation of INR 356.50 crore.

The capital infusion will be deployed to expand Truliv's presence across new Indian cities, strengthen its technology-led platform, and diversify into new hospitality asset classes including holiday homes and retirement living.

Founded in 2019 by Rohit Reddy and Ranjeeth Rathod, Truliv is a subsidiary of real estate firm DRA and offers co-living spaces and holiday homes tailored to working professionals, students, and small groups or families. The startup is positioning itself as a leader in alternate asset class hospitality, focusing on intelligent, flexible, and sustainable living ecosystems.

"This is more than capital — it's category validation," said Rohit Reddy, Co-founder of Truliv. "Urban India needs a new model of living that blends affordability with aspiration. With BCCL's partnership, we're not just backed by capital but by a strategic media powerhouse that understands consumer behavior. This will be critical as we enter new markets and asset classes."

Prior to this strategic round, Truliv had raised USD 2 million in seed funding from DRA Homes and other investors. The latest investment marks a significant step in the company's ambition to redefine urban living.

Truliv's offerings are rooted in affordability, community, and seamless service, aiming to serve evolving demographic needs. The company's forward-looking roadmap includes forays into nature-centric stays and retirement living, with an emphasis on capital-efficient, asset-light operations. Its growth model is projected to drive INR 200 crore in annual revenue within the next three years.

"This strategic investment from BCCL will enable us to amplify our presence, invest in deeper technology-led solutions, and build robust institutional partnerships," said Ranjeeth Rathod, Co-founder and Managing Director of Truliv. "Most importantly, it helps us double down on our mission to redefine how India lives."

Srini Vudayagiri, President and Head of Brand Capital at BCCL, stated, "Truliv represents the future of urban living — scalable, sustainable, and aligned with the evolving needs of a new generation. We're proud to support their vision and help shape the next decade of alternate asset class hospitality in India."

With this strategic backing, Truliv is well-positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in India's urban living landscape.
