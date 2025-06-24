The funds will primarily be used to scale up the company's manufacturing capacity, while also expanding its leadership team and strengthening its client-facing engineering and R&D divisions.

Fabheads, a Chennai-based deeptech startup, has raised USD 10 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Trifecta Capital.

The funds will be deployed to significantly expand Fabheads' manufacturing capacity, strengthen its leadership team, and boost its engineering and R&D capabilities.

This round brings the total funding raised by the company to USD 13 million.

The company, founded in 2015 by former ISRO engineers Dhinesh Kanagaraj and Abhijeet Rathore, specialises in automating the manufacturing of continuous fiber composites—a process traditionally known for being slow, labor-intensive, and wasteful.

According to the company statements, Fabheads is currently the only Indian company, and one of only seven globally, to have successfully automated this complex process using proprietary robotic systems.

"Having experienced the limitations of manual composite manufacturing firsthand during our time at ISRO, we knew an innovative disruption was necessary — not incremental," said Dhinesh Kanagaraj, Co-founder and CEO of Fabheads. "This funding enables us to take a major step towards making composites accessible for aerospace, mobility, clean energy, and more."

Fabheads' core offering includes a patented automated fiber placement system that can reduce manufacturing costs by up to 50%, material wastage by 20%, and accelerate production cycles by 30%. Their technology addresses long-standing inefficiencies in composite fiber production, particularly for high-performance applications in aerospace and mobility.

With backgrounds in aerospace and mechanical engineering from IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi respectively, the founders bring rich domain expertise, having worked on GSLV-Mk3 launch vehicles and satellite structures at ISRO.

Accel Partner Prayank Swaroop added, "Fabheads has built proprietary technology that rivals the best globally in a domain with few serious players. They are addressing a critical bottleneck in advanced manufacturing."

Fabheads plans to establish a new, larger manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to cater to the growing demand from India's aerospace sector and explore global markets. With this funding, Fabheads is poised to lead India's push into high-performance, automated composite manufacturing on the world stage.