Chennai-based personal care brand Plush has raised INR 40 crore in a growth funding round led by Rahul Garg, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, OTP Ventures, Careernet, the Patni Family Office, Sumit Jalan, Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, and other strategic investors.

The funds will be deployed to expand Plush's offline retail presence, deepen market share, and invest in brand-building initiatives aimed at positioning Plush as the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness.

"This capital will help us deepen our market presence, expand our offline footprint, and invest in the kind of brand-building that makes Plush the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness," said Prince Kapoor, Co-founder of Plush. Synapse Partners advised the company as legal counsel during the transaction.

Founded in 2019 by Prince Kapoor and Ketan Munoth, Plush specialises in modern feminine care solutions. The brand offers a wide range of clean, effective products across period care, intimate wellness, hair removal, and skincare categories.

Plush has emerged as a fast-growing and award-winning direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, resonating with India's modern female consumers. "At Plush, we're not just building products—we're building a movement rooted in comfort, driven by community, and designed around what women actually want," said Co-founder Ketan Munoth.

Prior to this round, Plush had raised INR 26 crore. The latest raise takes its total capital infusion to INR 66 crore. Despite limited funding, the company has reached a net annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 100 crore and achieved EBITDA-level profitability, a rare feat in India's D2C ecosystem.

"Plush has the right building blocks in place—it's a loved brand with a strong emotional connect and repeat behavior," said Rahul Garg, lead investor. "What sets them apart is their ability to scale with capital efficiency."

Plush reported INR 28.87 crore revenue in FY24 (up 84% YoY), with an INR 4.4 crore loss. It projects INR 65 crore revenue in FY25 as it targets INR 200 crore ARR in the next phase.