Plush Raises INR 40 Cr Funding from Rahul Garg, Blume Founders Fund, OTP Ventures The funds will be deployed to expand Plush's offline retail presence, deepen market share, and invest in brand-building initiatives aimed at positioning Plush as the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ketan Munoth & Prince Kapoor, Co-founders of Plush

Chennai-based personal care brand Plush has raised INR 40 crore in a growth funding round led by Rahul Garg, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, OTP Ventures, Careernet, the Patni Family Office, Sumit Jalan, Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, and other strategic investors.

The funds will be deployed to expand Plush's offline retail presence, deepen market share, and invest in brand-building initiatives aimed at positioning Plush as the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness.

"This capital will help us deepen our market presence, expand our offline footprint, and invest in the kind of brand-building that makes Plush the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness," said Prince Kapoor, Co-founder of Plush. Synapse Partners advised the company as legal counsel during the transaction.

Founded in 2019 by Prince Kapoor and Ketan Munoth, Plush specialises in modern feminine care solutions. The brand offers a wide range of clean, effective products across period care, intimate wellness, hair removal, and skincare categories.

Plush has emerged as a fast-growing and award-winning direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, resonating with India's modern female consumers. "At Plush, we're not just building products—we're building a movement rooted in comfort, driven by community, and designed around what women actually want," said Co-founder Ketan Munoth.

Prior to this round, Plush had raised INR 26 crore. The latest raise takes its total capital infusion to INR 66 crore. Despite limited funding, the company has reached a net annual recurring revenue (ARR) of INR 100 crore and achieved EBITDA-level profitability, a rare feat in India's D2C ecosystem.

"Plush has the right building blocks in place—it's a loved brand with a strong emotional connect and repeat behavior," said Rahul Garg, lead investor. "What sets them apart is their ability to scale with capital efficiency."

Plush reported INR 28.87 crore revenue in FY24 (up 84% YoY), with an INR 4.4 crore loss. It projects INR 65 crore revenue in FY25 as it targets INR 200 crore ARR in the next phase.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

Nobel Prize Winner and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says he has some concerns about artificial intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Stride Green, Khari Foods, and The Tarzan Way Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

World Environment Day: The Corporate Commitment on Sustainability

As the climate crisis demands faster, bolder action, Indian industry is proving that companies don't just have a role in building a sustainable future—they have the resources, tools, and urgency to lead it.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta