Cybersecurity Firm CloudSEK Bags USD 10 Mn to Expand US Presence
The funding comes after CloudSEK was selected as a top startup at VentureClash, a global investment pitch competition organised by Connecticut Innovations.
"Think of it as a weather forecast for cyber threats. We don't just tell you it's raining hackers, we tell you where the lightning will strike next," says Rahul Sasi, Co-Founder and CEO, CloudSEK
AI Cybersecurity Startup CloudSEK Bags USD 19 Mn in New Funding
The company aims to use the fresh capital to further develop its AI models and platform integrations, particularly those that help identify Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—subtle early signs of cyber incidents such as leaked credentials or exposed APIs.