Cybersecurity Firm CloudSEK Bags USD 10 Mn to Expand US Presence The funding comes after CloudSEK was selected as a top startup at VentureClash, a global investment pitch competition organised by Connecticut Innovations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CloudSEK

CloudSEK, a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity company, has raised USD 10 million from Connecticut Innovations (CI), the venture capital arm of the US state of Connecticut, as part of its Series B2 funding round.

With this investment, CloudSEK has become the first Indian-origin cybersecurity firm to receive funding from a US state-backed venture fund. The latest tranche concludes the company's Series B round, following a USD 19 million Series B1 raise. The B2 round includes a mix of primary and secondary capital.

The funding comes after CloudSEK was selected as a top startup at VentureClash, a global investment pitch competition organised by Connecticut Innovations.

Founded in 2015 and now headquartered in Singapore, CloudSEK provides cybersecurity risk monitoring and intelligence services. The company currently serves over 300 enterprise customers across sectors such as banking and financial services, healthcare, technology, and government.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to support its expansion in the US. CloudSEK plans to set up its regional hub in Connecticut to manage operations, recruit talent, and develop partnerships. It is also preparing to hire local cybersecurity and artificial intelligence professionals and work with universities and research institutions in the state.

Earlier, CloudSEK's Series B1 round was led by US-based strategic investor Commvault. Other participants included MassMutual Ventures, Inflexor Ventures, Prana Ventures, and Tenacity Ventures. The company's early backers include Meeran Family (Eastern Group), StartupXSeed, Neon Fund, and Exfinity Ventures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae