Colossa Ventures

News and Trends

FS Life Secures INR 50 Cr to Boost Retail Expansion

The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Meolaa, Reo.Dev, and UGX.ai Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

News and Trends

ODA Class, Medront, and Serigen Mediproducts Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Women-Focused VC Colossa Ventures Raises INR 100 Cr for Colossa WomenFirst Fund

The Colossa WomenFirst Fund will make investments in startups where women are the primary beneficiaries or in startups led by women.