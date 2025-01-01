Colossa Ventures
News and Trends
FS Life Secures INR 50 Cr to Boost Retail Expansion
The company plans to use the new funds to expand its retail footprint by doubling its stores from five to ten within the next six months.
Meolaa, Reo.Dev, and UGX.ai Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
ODA Class, Medront, and Serigen Mediproducts Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Women-Focused VC Colossa Ventures Raises INR 100 Cr for Colossa WomenFirst Fund
The Colossa WomenFirst Fund will make investments in startups where women are the primary beneficiaries or in startups led by women.