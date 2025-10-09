The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

FMCG Platform Meolaa Raises USD 6 Mn Pre-Series A Round

Bengaluru-based FMCG startup Meolaa has raised USD 6 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Claypond Capital, Colossa Ventures, Kunal Shah, Turbostart Global, and existing investors.

The startup had previously secured USD 4.43 million in a seed round from Manipal Group and other backers.

The fresh funding will support investments in AI and data science infrastructure, brand expansion, and operational scalability.

Founded in 2023 by Ishita Sawant, Meolaa operates as an e-commerce marketplace curating sustainable and high-quality D2C brands across fashion, beauty, home, and baby care. The platform charges brands a commission on sales and focuses on providing consumers with ethical and mindful product options.

Meolaa integrates AI and advanced analytics into product development, packaging, branding, supply chain management, and distribution, creating a unified workflow that enhances decision-making and accelerates brand creation. Unlike traditional FMCG companies, which typically take 18 to 24 months for product development, Meolaa's AI-driven framework enables faster go-to-market execution.

The company's first brand, HIRA, reached INR 1 crore in monthly recurring revenue within three months of launch. Meolaa reports serving over 6 lakh customers and achieving INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue within 18 months.

Reo.Dev Secures USD 4 Mn in Seed Round

Reo.Dev, a platform focused on developer-first software companies, has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round led by Heavybit, with participation from India Quotient and Foster Ventures.

The Bengaluru- and San Francisco-based startup had previously secured USD 1.2 million in an earlier seed round in February 2024 from India Quotient and other investors.

The new funding will be used to double the company's workforce, open its first US office, and accelerate product development to meet the needs of developer-focused companies.

Founded in 2023 by Achintya Gupta, Gaurav Jain, and Piyush Agarwal, Reo.Dev is an AI-native intent platform designed to capture and interpret developer signals from GitHub, package installs, documentation usage, and other sources. The platform translates these activities into actionable insights, helping sales, marketing, and revenue operations teams identify accounts most likely to convert.

Over 100 developer-first companies, including Chainguard, LangChain, N8N, Temporal, DataHub, and Unstructured, are using Reo.Dev to gain visibility into pipeline activity and accelerate sales.

The platform claims to provide real-time predictions, data-driven customer profiles, and connects developer-led adoption to top-down buying decisions. It integrates with popular GTM tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Salesloft, Outreach, and Apollo to ensure seamless workflow adoption while driving measurable revenue growth.

UGX.ai Bags USD 1 Mn Seed Funding

UGX.ai, a deep-tech startup focused on transforming discrete manufacturing, has secured USD 1 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Blue Ocean Venture Partners and included participation from DeVC, iSeed, Atrium Ventures, Point One Capital, and prominent angel investors such as Ramakant Sharma, Prateek Maheshwari, Lovleen Bhatia, Meghna Agarwal, Varun Pahwa, Asad Khan, Dinesh Prasad, Sai Yagnyamurthy, Gopi Prashant, Shekhar Vemuri, and Manish Agarwal.

The funding will support UGX.ai's expansion in domestic and international markets, drive product innovation, and scale adoption of its AI-powered enterprise applications for manufacturing.

The company was co-founded by Abhishek Kumar, Ankur Singh, Ankit Agarwal, and Prakhar Nigam. Its full-stack Smart MES platform integrates hardware, middleware, and software to help manufacturers enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality.

UGX.ai's Industrial Edge Gateway and proprietary communication protocol library allow seamless machine connectivity, enabling applications including MES, Machine Monitoring, Traceability, and Vision-based Quality Inspection.

Serving over 20 enterprise customers in automotive and electronics sectors, the startup claims to have achieved fivefold growth in the past two years and is positioning itself as a key player in advancing digital transformation across global manufacturing.