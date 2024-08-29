You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech Startup ODA Class Secures USD 500K in Series B Funding

Bengaluru-based edtech startup ODA Class has raised USD 500,000 in its Series B round from Skywalker Education Technology Co Ltd (Singapore), Daituzi Education Technology Corporation Limited, and Matrix Partners China.

This latest funding brings the total raised by ODA Class to USD 12.75 million. The funds will be channeled into digital marketing to enhance brand visibility and reach a wider audience.

Finance Head of ODA Class, CA Neeraj Kumar, said, "With the latest funding, we are well-positioned to enhance our technological capabilities and expand our product offerings. Our focus on AI integration and digital marketing will lead us towards achieving our goal of providing accessible and quality education to students across the country."

Founded in 2019, ODA Class provides live online courses for students in classes 1 to 10, leveraging AI technology and innovative strategies to offer high-quality education at affordable rates.

The startup claims to have served over 25,000 students and aims to enroll 100,000 students by 2024.

According to the company, it reported revenues of INR 26.90 crore for FY 2021-22, which grew to INR 63.76 crore in FY 2022-23 and further increased to INR 65.81 crore in FY 2023-24. In parallel, the company remains committed to optimising its expenditures, with costs reported at INR 79.20 crore in FY 2021-22, INR 107.81 crore in FY 2022-23, and INR 85.20 crore in FY 2023-24.

User Data Storage Startup Medront Raises INR 1.06 Cr Funding

Medront, a user data storage startup, has secured INR 1.06 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will fuel product development, growth initiatives, and user acquisition, alongside onboarding DAAS clients.

Founded in 2023 by Nitesh Singh and Saurav Suman, Medront Datalabs is revolutionising personal data control through innovative data pods, offering an alternative to tech giants' monopolies. The startup claims to have attracted over 20,000 users and partnered with 20 brands.

Medront's focus is on user acquisition in India, with a strategy centered on user feedback-driven product development. The startup boasts extensive API integrations with platforms like Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, enhancing its service offering. With incubation by PIEDS (BITS Pilani) and G2 verification for advertising financial services, Medront is poised for significant growth.

Nitesh Singh, CEO, Medront, said, "Medront was born out of our vision of a new data ecosystem where data is owned and controlled by users. In the past year, we have launched data pods and personal AI, and we will soon launch a data consent platform for users and brands to exchange data securely."

"Over the next year, our goal is to bring personal data ownership to millions of users across India. With a strong backing of IPV, we are confident of scaling Medront to be a game-changer in the data ecosystem and to also empower millions of consumers with data ownership and privacy," he added.

Serigen Mediproducts Raises INR 10 Cr to Advance Silk Protein-Based Biomedical Products

Pune-based Serigen Mediproducts, a pioneer in biomedical product manufacturing, has successfully raised INR 10 crore in funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Colossa Ventures, and a group of new and existing angel investors.

This funding is pivotal for Serigen's mission to transform regenerative medicine.

Founded by Anuya Nisal, Swati Shukla, and Premnath Venugopalan, Serigen is pioneering tissue regeneration with silk proteins. The company has developed innovative products like Serioss, an osteoconductive bone filler; Seriderm, a wound dressing to accelerate healing; and Serimat, a silk protein mesh for reconstruction surgeries.

Anuya Nisal, Founder and CEO, Serigen Mediproducts, said, "The proceeds of the funding will be directed towards the completion of clinical trials, obtaining Indian and global regulatory approvals for our product lines, accelerating sales and marketing efforts, and building and strengthening our team."