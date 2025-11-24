The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

FinReach Attracts USD 2.6 Mn Investment Led by Colossa Ventures

FinReach Solutions has secured INR 21.9 crore (USD 2.6 million) in a fresh funding round led by Colossa Ventures.

Existing backers Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Omidyar Network Fund Inc, and Caspian SME Impact Fund IV also joined the round. The company had previously raised INR 32.5 crore (about USD 3.9 million) from its existing investor group.

The new investment will support the scaling of operations and help expand guarantee facilitation. It will also strengthen the firm's risk capabilities and technology systems as it prepares to handle a larger volume of credit evaluations.

FinReach was founded in December 2020 by Suvalaxmi Chakraborty, who earlier held senior positions at ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank, and SBM India. The company focuses on small entrepreneurs who face challenges in accessing formal credit due to lack of collateral or limited credit history.

The firm operates a private sector Credit Guarantee Program that enables lenders to extend credit to micro, small, women led, agriculture focused, and climate focused enterprises. Its analytics driven guarantee engine helps assess risk and support lending in tier III to tier V regions.

FinReach reports that its programs have reached 14,150 individuals including more than 2,050 women borrowers and works with development finance institutions such as British International Investment.

Sophrosyne Technologies Raises USD 2 Mn in Seed Funding

Semiconductor startup Sophrosyne Technologies has raised USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by Bluehill VC.

The Bengaluru based company recently cleared technical diligence and also secured a MeitY DLI grant of USD 1.2 million.

The startup said the funding will support its shift from prototype silicon to full scale development and help deepen engagement with global original equipment manufacturers. It will also drive expansion in silicon design, firmware development and early customer deployments across India and international markets.

Founded in 2022 by Manish Srivastava and Jatin Gupta, Sophrosyne Technologies is a fabless semiconductor startup building an advanced biosensing system on chip for wearable and digital health devices. Its architecture integrates analog signal acquisition, power management and software support to help device makers develop more efficient health monitoring products.

The startup is developing a unified multi vital biosensing chip that measures ECG, PPG, respiration and temperature with high precision while maintaining low energy consumption, enabling compact devices to deliver richer and continuous health insights.