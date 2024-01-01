Cricketers

Rohit Sharma Is Set To Launch His Own Apparel Collection

The report says that he is collaborating with German sportswear brand Adidas for the initiative

By Teena Jose
Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan begins his Entrepreneurial Innings

The famous player launched his new everyday Men's Fashion Brand: RK 19

XYXX Ropes In KL Rahul As Investor and Brand Ambassador

The brand is focusing on strengthening their online presence and geographical expansion in previously untapped markets

Yuvraj Singh: The Risk-Taking Entrepreneur

The swashbuckling cricketer speaks about his cricketing career, cancer, and YouWeCan Foundation and Ventures

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.

How Yuvraj Singh Bounced Back to Play his Second Innings

"I had dreamt to complete the 100 test match mark but when I finally got opportunity to play test matches regularly, I was diagnosed with cancer."

India's Ace Cricketers are Scoring Big on a Different Pitch

At the peak of his cricketing career in the 1980s, Kapil Dev realized how sportsmen struggle to meet their financial needs after retiring from active sports

This Startup Backed By Sachin Tendulaker Lets You Play Against Shoaib Akhtar And Ronaldo

The virtual gaming startup is close to raising Rs 200 crore ($30 million) from private equity investors.

Good News For Virat Kohli's Fans! Your Hotline To The Ace Cricketer Is Here

Virat Kohli in partnership with PrivyPlex launches Virat Fan Box™