D2C Skincare Brand
Deconstruct Secures INR 65 Cr Funding to Expand Skincare Innovations
Deconstruct will use the funding to drive product innovation, strengthen sunscreen and serum offerings, dominate the gentle active space, and expand accessibility through quick commerce and retail channels.
Farm-to-Face Skincare Brand RAS Raises USD 5 Mn Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures
The Raipur-based skincare brand plans to deploy the fresh capital to fuel its offline retail expansion, talent acquisition, product innovation, and branding and marketing endeavours.
ClayCo Cosmetics Secures USD 2 Mn Investment from Unilever Ventures to Expand Premium Skincare Range
The investment will primarily be used to launch a new Moroccan-inspired body care range, expanding the brand's product portfolio beyond its current offerings.
D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Bags USD 18 Mn in Series B led by Panthera Growth Partners
With the raised capital, the Maharashtra-based skincare brand aims to scale its core digital business and concentrate on expanding into new categories.