HYPHEN, the operator-led, celebrity-anchored skincare brand, has crossed an impressive milestone of INR 400 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in just two years. This remarkable achievement comes as the brand celebrates its second anniversary, marking a significant growth trajectory in the competitive skincare market.

Founded by the team behind mCaffeine, Pep Brands, and actor-entrepreneur Kriti Sanon, HYPHEN has managed to set itself apart in a saturated market. In just 12 months, it added INR 300 crore to its gross revenue, following an INR 100 crore gross in its debut year. With this, the brand has demonstrated remarkable resilience, growing rapidly even as many celebrity-backed ventures often struggle to maintain momentum beyond their initial launch phase.

"When we launched mCaffeine, there were 9,800 brands in India. By the time we started HYPHEN, that number had exploded to 71,000," said Tarun Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of HYPHEN. "Today's market is highly competitive, requiring more than just a good product. It's about understanding the consumer, creating a category, and executing a sharp product strategy."

HYPHEN's success lies in its data-driven approach, which follows the "three Cs" — Consumer, Category, and Channel. The brand's ability to understand consumer behavior, its commitment to rigorous R&D, and a focus on a strong backend system, have been critical to its rapid growth. As a result, the brand now serves over 19,000 pin codes, and its consumer base has quadrupled in one year, growing from 1 million to 4 million.

One of the standout features of HYPHEN is its commitment to understanding and meeting real consumer needs. The brand claims to co-creates its products by directly engaging with its customers, gathering feedback on everything from ingredients to textures. This approach has resulted in a portfolio of products with impressive ratings and a 60% repeat purchase rate.

"Operations and supply chain have always been a challenge. However, we have adapted and evolved alongside the exponential love from our consumers," said Sharma. "Our goal was to cross INR 500 crore by 2027, and with this milestone, we are ahead of schedule. We are focusing on steady growth and expanding into categories we're still nascent in, like facewash."

Kriti Sanon, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, stated, "Building HYPHEN from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many consumers now trust still feels surreal. This is just the beginning."

As the brand continues to grow, it aims to redefine skincare by providing simple, innovative solutions that resonate with a broad audience.