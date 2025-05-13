The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Be Clinical Raises INR 2 Cr Seed Round from Titan Capital

Be Clinical, a science-backed skincare brand, has raised INR 2 crore in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital, with additional participation from Aditya Agarwal, Founder of P-TAL.

The funds will be used to internalise manufacturing, enhance inventory control, and expand the brand's portfolio of clinically validated anti-ageing products.

Founded by Hemangi Dhir, Be Clinical was born from her personal struggle with stubborn dermatological issues that traditional products couldn't resolve. Her solution: a clinical, science-first skincare approach focused on targeted, results-driven anti-ageing treatments.

"Securing this investment is a strong validation of our vision," said Dhir. "Anti-ageing is our core, not a footnote. We're building a brand rooted in science, transparency, and long-term trust for the modern Indian skincare consumer."

Be Clinical offers medical-grade, efficacious formulations designed to protect, correct, and optimise skin health at every life stage. With a commitment to innovation and clinical integrity, the brand aims to meet the growing demand among Gen Z and Millennials for early, effective anti-ageing care.

"We invested because Be Clinical bridges science and self-care with credibility," said a Titan Capital spokesperson. "Hemangi's insight into today's consumer and her commitment to high-performance skincare stood out."

With this funding, Be Clinical is set to transform India's anti-ageing skincare landscape.

LUZO Raises USD 550K Seed Round Led by ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL

LUZO, a curated digital marketplace for salons, spas, and wellness clinics, has raised USD 550K in a seed round led by ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL. The round saw participation from notable investors, including the founders of Swiggy Dineout and Orra.

The funds will be used to enhance LUZO's technology, expand its partner network across Tier-I cities, and boost brand visibility.

Founded by Anurav Dave, Nikhil Kalwani, and Maan Jetley, LUZO is redefining how Indian consumers discover and book beauty and wellness services. With increasing demand for premium, tech-enabled self-care experiences among India's young, urban population, LUZO offers a seamless platform to explore, compare, and schedule appointments with verified providers.

"Our goal is to make luxury wellness more accessible and frictionless," said Anurav Dave. "This investment supports our next phase of growth as we scale across cities and enhance the user experience through innovation."

"LUZO's model is grounded in clear market demand, user-first design, and efficient execution," added Harsh Deordhar, Principal at ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL. "It is poised to lead India's digital transformation in beauty and wellness."

With this funding, LUZO is set to shape the future of wellness in India by merging convenience, credibility, and curated luxury.