Dallas Venture Capital

News and Trends

iTuring.ai, Pristyn Care, and Olto Raise Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

VuNet Systems Secures INR 60 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Pravega Ventures

The funding round also saw participation from Kotak Securities and existing investors, including Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.

News and Trends

AltiusHub, Bluecopa, and Ticket9 Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Dice Secures INR 42 Cr in Series A Funding Led by Dallas Venture Capital

The Pune-based startup will deploy the raised funds for go-to-market initiatives aimed at enhancing market penetration, customer outreach, sales and marketing strategies, and AI capabilities, demonstrating Dice's commitment to growth and value creation.