AltiusHub Raises USD 2.25 Mn Seed Funding Led by Endiya Partners

AltiusHub, a supply chain visibility software provider, has raised USD 2.25 million in a seed round led by Endiya Partners, with participation from other investors.

The funding will be used to expand the company's engineering team and hire senior talent with industry expertise.

Founded in 2023 by Siddharth Reddy and Abiram Vijaykumar, AltiusHub is a supply chain visibility software that helps manufacturing entities secure their supply chains. With an initial focus on the pharma industry, the product helps prevent counterfeit medicines from entering the supply chain.

Abiram Vijaykumar, Co-founder of AltiusHub, said, "Our vision is to create a technology that would not only enhance supply chain visibility but also provide a proactive defence against counterfeit threats. We believe that by empowering businesses with the tools they need to protect their brands and safeguard consumer safety, we can make a significant impact on the global marketplace."

AltiusHub's SaaS platform allows pharmaceutical companies to track and trace products from production to final sale, adhering to global regulatory standards such as US DSCSA, EU FMD, and India's iVeda. The software's real-time visibility enables businesses to detect anomalies and potential counterfeit activities, providing instant notifications for swift intervention.

The Hyderabad-based company's advanced technology identifies patterns in the supply chain, helping businesses protect product integrity and consumer safety. AltiusHub claims to have a portfolio of category-defining companies, including Darwinbox, Kissht, SigTuple, Zluri, Qapita, Eyestem, Scrut Automation, Sugar.fit, and AquaExchange, positioning itself as a key player in the global manufacturing supply chain ecosystem.

Bluecopa Raises USD 1.8 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Bluecopa, an AI-powered Finance Operations (FinOps) automation platform, has raised USD 1.8 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Blume Ventures, Dallas Venture Capital, and Venture Catalysts.

The new capital will be used to expand market reach, enhance AI capabilities, and advance product development.

"FinOps automation is a massive opportunity globally. This funding will fuel our mission to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Satya Prakash, Co-founder and CEO.

Founded in 2021 by Nilotpal Chanda, Raghavendra Reddy, and Satya Prakash Buddhavarapu, Bluecopa offers a cloud-native, AI-driven platform that automates complex financial operations, streamlining processes for modern finance teams.

The platform claims to have attracted finance leaders across major industries such as eCommerce, financial services, travel, logistics, and gaming, with significant customer additions in the past year.

"Today, the finance teams want to leverage technology to deliver strategic value. Our revolutionary platform transforms finance teams, automating tedious tasks while unlocking powerful, actionable financial insights," added Raghavendra Reddy, Co-founder and COO.

Bluecopa's founders, known for their entrepreneurial experience, previously collaborated on Optotax, a tax management platform acquired by Open. Satya Prakash also founded Tuplejump, which was acquired by Apple in 2016.

Ticket9 Secures Funding from Actress Nayanthara and Film Director Vignesh Shivan

Event tech startup Ticket9 has secured funding from actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, who will join as strategic investors.

The funding amount remains undisclosed. This investment follows Ticket9's earlier pre-seed round, where it raised USD 200K from notable investors.

The company, founded by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, offers a SaaS platform for organisers to create, manage, promote, and monetize events.

"We're poised to expand our technology and market reach, creating more impactful and seamless experiences for event organisers and attendees alike," said Yazhini Shanmugam, CEO of Ticket9.

Ticket9, currently focused on live events, also plans to explore movie ticketing in the future.

"Ticket9 is well on its way to becoming a dynamic player in the events and entertainment space, and I have no doubt it will grow into a unicorn. I truly believe in its potential, and together we can soar with this user-friendly platform, making a significant impact in both the entertainment industry and the event space," added Director Vignesh Shivan.