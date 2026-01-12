The fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development, particularly around autonomous finance capabilities, and to expand the company's presence across Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad-based finance automation startup Bluecopa has raised USD 7.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Singapore-headquartered Analog Partners, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures and Dallas Venture Capital.

With this round, Bluecopa's total funding has reached USD 11.6 million.

Founded in 2021 by Satya Prakash, Raghavendra Reddy, and Nilotpal Chanda, Bluecopa develops an AI-native platform focused on automating core enterprise finance functions. These include reconciliations, accounts receivable and payable, reporting, and financial close processes.

The startup said its technology is aimed at shifting finance teams away from batch-based and manual workflows toward continuous, audit-ready operations.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development, particularly around autonomous finance capabilities, and to expand the company's presence across Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East.

Bluecopa is also investing in building specialised AI models designed for finance teams that manage large transaction volumes.

The startup claims it recorded more than fivefold revenue growth over the past year, alongside a threefold increase in its customer base. Its enterprise clients include listed companies and private firms operating in sectors such as ecommerce, retail, logistics, travel, and financial services.

According to Bluecopa, customers using its platform have reported faster financial close cycles, improved efficiency, and fewer manual errors, supported by automated reconciliations and near real-time reporting.