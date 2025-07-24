The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

iTuring.ai Secures USD 5 Mn to Expand AI Platform for BFSI Sector

Bengaluru-based enterprise AI firm iTuring.ai has raised USD 5 million in a Series A funding round led by Dallas Venture Capital and Mela Ventures. This follows a prior investment of USD 1.19 million in the same round from SenseAI and Pentathlon Ventures, with additional support from Ghosal Ventures.

Founded in 2018 by Suman Singh, Amit Kumar, Mohammed Nawas, and Srivalsan Ponnachath, iTuring.ai offers a proprietary, zero-code platform tailored to the needs of the banking, financial services and insurance sector. The startup plans to use the funds to accelerate the rollout of this platform, which enables institutions to automate each stage of data science and machine learning processes.

"Our vision from day one was to empower financial institutions to automate the full lifecycle of AI model development, deployment, and governance with a transparent, explainable, and audit-ready solution," said Suman Singh, founder and CEO of iTuring.ai.

iTuring.ai's platform addresses the complex regulatory and operational requirements of the BFSI industry. It integrates automation across data preparation, model development, deployment, and ongoing monitoring within a single, compliant framework.

The platform currently serves clients in India, South Africa, and the United States. In the US, it has formed a strategic alliance with a leading global payment platform to support revenue growth and reduce operational costs.

Clients in the BFSI sector have reported faster project execution and a notable decrease in manual work, along with measurable improvements in predictive accuracy, according to the company.

Pristyn Care Bags USD 4 Mn to Expand Hospital Network

Pristyn Care, a healthcare provider focused on surgeries, has raised USD 4 million in a new funding round aimed at expanding its owned hospital network. The investment comes from existing backers Peak XV Partners and Hummingbird Ventures, according to company sources and regulatory documents reviewed by Entrackr.

The company's board recently approved the issue of 34,280 Series E1 compulsorily convertible preference shares at a price of INR 10,038.16 each. This share price matches the previous round, indicating that Pristyn Care's valuation remains unchanged.

This funding is part of a broader plan, as the company is reportedly in discussions to raise up to USD 100 million from both new and current investors. To support future fundraising and expansion, Pristyn Care has increased its authorised capital.

In recent months, the company has opened eight new hospitals, bringing its operational footprint to around 200,000 square feet with approximately 450 beds. The firm plans to double this capacity by December 2025 with more than 10 additional hospitals in the pipeline.

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, Pristyn Care reported a 30 percent rise in operating revenue to INR 600 crore. Losses for the period remained stable at INR 381 crore.

AI Startup Olto Raises USD 5.1 Mn

San Francisco-based AI startup Olto has secured USD 5.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and The General Partnership. The round also drew participation from Afore Capital, Recall Capital, Ligature, FirstHand, and several prominent founders and technology leaders.

Olto aims to streamline the B2B sales process by using artificial intelligence to automatically generate context-aware demo environments and interactive product tours. Its platform enables sales teams to deliver tailored experiences across live calls, outbound messages, and inbound leads, eliminating the need for manual setup.

The company was founded by former Amazon executives Kintan Brahmbhatt and Jean-Baptiste Chaput, along with founding engineer Pranav Midha. Brahmbhatt, who co-founded Amazon Music and led Amazon's podcasting division, is also known for co-inventing Prime Video's X-Ray feature.

"At Amazon, we pioneered just-in-time personalisation to change the way consumers engage with media," said Brahmbhatt, who now serves as Olto's CEO. "With Olto, we're bringing that same magic to B2B software."

Olto's AI-native platform integrates directly with customer relationship management systems and live products, enabling teams to create highly personalised demos. According to the company, the platform reduces demo preparation time by up to 80 percent while increasing conversion rates.