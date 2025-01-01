Deeptech startup
Deeptech Startup Mixx Technologies Secures USD 33 Mn for Global Expansion
The round was led by the Singapore based ICM HPQC Fund, with additional participation from TDK Ventures, SystemIQ Capital, AVITIC Innovation Fund and other investors.
Deeptech Startup HYDGEN Raises USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Transition VC
It aims to expand its presence in Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.
Neuralzome Cybernetic Raises USD 2.4 Mn to Expand Robotic Solutions
The pre-seed funding round was led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.
Fabheads Raises USD 10 Mn Series A Led by Accel to Revolutionise Composite Fiber Manufacturing
The funds will primarily be used to scale up the company's manufacturing capacity, while also expanding its leadership team and strengthening its client-facing engineering and R&D divisions.