Deeptech startup Sisir Radar has raised USD 7 million in a Series A funding round led by 360 ONE Asset, with participation from Shastra VC.

The funding will support the company's plans to launch India's first privately developed L band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite by 2026, a development expected to strengthen the country's Earth observation and surveillance capabilities.

In February 2025, Sisir Radar raised USD 1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Shastra VC, with participation from Riverwalk Holdings and INVSTT.

Founded by Dr Tapan Misra, former Director of the Space Applications Centre at ISRO, Sisir Radar focuses on developing advanced SAR systems for drone, airborne and spaceborne platforms. SAR technology enables continuous, high resolution imaging that is not affected by clouds, darkness, smoke or adverse weather.

The company's solutions are used across sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, infrastructure monitoring and disaster response. It also works on ground penetrating radar and hyperspectral imaging systems.

The Kolkata-based company is targeting the launch of India's first private L band SAR satellite, which is designed, engineered and built in India. The satellite is expected to deliver high resolution, all weather imagery for applications including national security, environmental monitoring, urban planning and disaster management. Sisir Radar claims to have developed both L band and P band SAR systems and has won 2 iDEX challenges to build specialised SAR satellites for the Indian Air Force.

Dr Tapan Misra said, "India's geographical nuances require the ability to not just see through clouds but also through vegetation for any meaningful application, be it military or civilian. This requires lower frequencies like L and P bands where getting high resolution is conventionally challenging. This is what we have cracked for L and P bands."

According to the company, its L band SAR achieves a resolution of 0.75 metre, while its P band SAR offers 2.5 metre resolution, which is significantly higher than prevailing global benchmarks. These systems are capable of foliage penetration and limited ground penetration, offering improved visibility in complex terrains.

Soumya Misra, CEO and Founder of Sisir Radar, said, "This funding enables us to accelerate from prototypes to orbital assets and to build high precision systems rooted in scientific excellence."

CTO and Founder Urmi Bhambhani said the company's end to end control over radar design has been central to its progress. "The L band mission represents years of first principles engineering and advanced signal processing. The capital infusion allows us to expand our research and development efforts," she said.

For India, where persistent cloud cover, heavy monsoons and dense vegetation are common, advanced L band and P band SAR systems are considered critical for continuous situational awareness across civilian and defence applications.