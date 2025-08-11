The pre-seed funding round was led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.

Neuralzome Cybernetic, a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup, has secured USD 2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.

The funding will be directed towards research and development in multi-agent autonomy and vision-based navigation, scaling manufacturing, and expanding into North American and European markets.

"We are developing technologies that overcome key challenges blocking the adoption of robots in real-world scenarios," said Mohan Sivam, Co-founder of Neuralzome Cybernetic. He noted the company's mission to make robotic solutions accessible for everyday use.

Founded in 2023, Neuralzome designs teachable, no-code AI agents for real-world autonomy, enabling rapid robot deployment without specialised in-house robotics skills.

The startup operates on a Robot-as-a-Service model, targeting labour-intensive sectors such as orchard management and commercial landscaping. Its main product, NeuralPilot, integrates with the RedPill simulation platform to generate photorealistic digital twins, facilitating complex training and reducing the cost and time required for on-field operations.