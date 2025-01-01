DeVC
News and Trends
Boba Bhai Secures INR 30 Cr in Series A Funding Led by 8i Ventures
The fresh Funding will fuel Boba Bhai's rapid expansion, innovative menu offerings and strengthen its operational capabilities.
News and Trends
ZEVO, Oncare, and Ai Health Highway Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
KheloMore, LB Brewers, EMoMee, and Others Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
News and Trends
Virtual Galaxy Infotech, Felicity Games, and Qarmatek Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.