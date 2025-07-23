The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

RTP Global Leads USD 9.6 Mn Funding Round In AI Cloud Startup Kluisz.ai

Kluisz.ai, a deep tech startup focused on AI-driven cloud solutions, has raised USD 9.6 million in seed funding led by RTP Global. The investment round also saw participation from Unicorn India Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, Climber Capital, and notable angel investors including Ritesh Agarwal, Dr Ritesh Malik, and Aditya Virwani.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the funds to scale its engineering team, enhance product development, and support early customer deployments.

Founded earlier this year by Abhinav Sinha, Vamshidhar Reddy, and Abhijeet Singh, Kluisz.ai is building an AI-native private cloud platform tailored for enterprise use. The platform is designed to handle AI workloads across hybrid, on-premise, edge, and sovereign cloud environments. It integrates security, observability, and automation from the ground up.

"Our goal is to redefine private cloud infrastructure to meet the demands of the AI age. From silicon to software, the stack is built for performance, policy compliance, and security, without the need for manual effort," said Abhinav Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Kluisz.ai.

Madhur Makkar, Principal at RTP Global, added, "Abhinav, Vamshi and Abhijeet bring world-class experience and vision to this space. This is a team with deep technical experience and the product and market instinct to reimagine the private cloud in the AI era."

Bhaskar Majumdar of Unicorn India Ventures highlighted that Indian deep tech startups are pushing boundaries and Kluisz.ai's AI-powered cloud management platform offers enterprises a secure, high-performance system that could significantly impact global markets.

Kluisz.ai empowers developers to set performance and compliance goals, while the platform automates deployment and execution across different cloud infrastructures.

Grexa AI Bags INR 15.5 Cr Funding Led by Utsav Somani

Grexa AI, a marketing technology startup, has raised INR 15.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Utsav Somani. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund, DeVC, Vernalis Capital, and several angel investors including Revant Bhate, Vaibhav Domkundwar, Ramakant Sharma, and Sumit Gupta.

The newly secured funds will be used to accelerate product innovation and support go-to-market efforts. Grexa AI plans to continue developing its autonomous platform, which uses artificial intelligence to drive marketing performance based on real-time business data.

Co-founded in 2024 by Ashutosh Kumar, Ayush Varshney, Arpit Oswal, and Narendra Agrawal, Grexa AI aims to simplify marketing for India's small business sector. The founding team previously built Testbook, an edtech platform with millions of users.

The Thane-based startup offers an all-in-one platform that automates digital marketing for small businesses such as salons, clinics, gyms, cafés, travel agencies, and coaching centres. The platform handles social media, local SEO, advertisements, and website management without requiring technical expertise.

Ashutosh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, said that Grexa was built to serve the majority of Indian businesses that lack access to structured marketing. He added that traditional options like agencies or freelancers are often costly or ineffective for small enterprises.

Currently, over 21,600 businesses have adopted the service since its beta launch. Grexa AI aims to empower one million small businesses over the next two years.